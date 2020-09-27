« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Disgaea 6
name : Disgaea 6
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : NIS America
developer : Nippon Ichi Software
genre : tactical-RPG
other versions : PlayStation 4 Nintendo Switch -
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
[PS4/Switch] Disgea 6 / L'histoire en vidéo


Le jeu sortira le 28 Janvier 2021 au Japon sur PS4/Switch et durant l'été 2021 au USA/Europe uniquement sur Switch
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WZNwo2FQbFk
    posted the 11/27/2020 at 10:05 AM by nicolasgourry
