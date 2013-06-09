Playstation 4
Masashi Hamauzu:
Audio
The Alliance Alive: HD Remastered (2019) (Composers)
World of Final Fantasy: Maxima (2018 ) (Music)
World of Final Fantasy (2016) (Music)
The Legend of Legacy (2015) (Composer)
Final Fantasy: Explorers (2014) (Original Compositions by)
Final Fantasy XIII-2 (2014) (Music)
Half-Minute Hero: The Second Coming (2014) (Musical Artists)
Super Smash Bros. for Nintendo 3DS (2014) (Music Arrangement)
Super Smash Bros. for Wii U (2014) (Music Arrangement)
Theatrhythm: Final Fantasy - Curtain Call (2014) (Original Music Composers)
Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII (2013) (Music)
Theatrhythm: Final Fantasy (2012) (Original Music Composers)
Final Fantasy IV: The Complete Collection (2011) (Main Theme Arrangement)
Final Fantasy XIII (2009) (Music)
Dirge of Cerberus: Final Fantasy VII (2006) (Composer)
Samurai Legend Musashi (2005) (Composers)
Unlimited Saga (2002) (Composer)
Final Fantasy X (2001) (Music)
SaGa Frontier 2 (1999) (Sound Section Music Composer)
Chocobo no Fushigi na Dungeon (1997) (Music ♪ (音楽♪))
Final Fantasy VII (1997) (Bass)
Front Mission: Gun Hazard (1996) (Music)
Tobal No.1 (1996) (Composers)
Thanks
Final Fantasy XV (2016) (Special Thanks)
Final Fantasy Fables: Chocobo's Dungeon (2007) (Special Thanks)
Mitsuto Suzuki:
Notamment sur Wall Market, le Honeybee Inn et Midgar Highway.
Audio
Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner - M∀RS (2018 ) (Arrangement)
Mobius Final Fantasy (2016) (Composer)
Final Fantasy XIII-2 (2014) (Music)
Theatrhythm: Final Fantasy - Curtain Call (2014) (Original Music Composers)
Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII (2013) (Music)
Demons' Score (2012) ("Berith Remix ver.")
The World Ends with You: Solo Remix (2012) (Arranger)
Dissidia 012 [duodecim] Final Fantasy (2011) (Arrangers)
Final Fantasy: The 4 Heroes of Light (2009) (Arrangement & Synthesizer)
Final Fantasy XIII (2009) (Arrangers)
Dissidia: Final Fantasy (2008 ) (Arrangers)
Final Fantasy Fables: Chocobo's Dungeon (2007) (Synthesizer Operator)
The World Ends with You (2007) (Synthesizer Operators)
beatmania IIDX 10th style (2005) (Composers)
beatmania 6thMIX + Core Remix (2002) (Composers / Lyricist / Remixer)
Kidō Senshi V Gundam (1994) (Composer)
Ultraman Powered (1994) (Composer)
Rokudenashi Blues (1993) (Sound)
Yoshitaka Suzuki:
Audio
Final Fantasy XV: Episode Ardyn (2019) (Final Fantasy XV Composers)
Kingdom Hearts III (2019) (Additional Composers)
Left Alive (2019) (Additional Music)
Final Fantasy XV: Pocket Edition (2018 ) (Arrangement & Orchestration)
Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom (2018 ) (Ending Theme "Happily Ever After")
Final Fantasy XIV Online: Stormblood (2017) (Additional Composer)
Final Fantasy XV: Episode Gladiolus (2017) (Additional Composers)
Final Fantasy XV: Episode Prompto (2017) (Composer)
Final Fantasy XV (2016) (Arrangement & Orchestration)
Norn9: Var Commons (2015) (SE & Jingles)
Final Fantasy XIII-2 (2014) (Arrangers)
Ace Combat: Assault Horizon - Enhanced Edition (2013) (Composers)
Final Fantasy XIV Online: A Realm Reborn (2013) (Additional Composer)
Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII (2013) (Synthesizer Operator)
Ace Combat: Assault Horizon (2011) (Composers)
The Last Story (2011) (Arrangement)
I Wanna Be the Boshy (2010) (Metal Gear Solid (IV))
Lord of Arcana (2010) (Arrangement)
Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker (2010) (Additional Music)
Bayonetta (2009) (Composers)
Ninja Blade (2009) (Music Composers)
Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots (2008 ) (Additional Music by)
Metal Gear Solid: Portable Ops (2006) (Music)
Crimson Tears (2004) (Sound)
Shotaro Shima:
Audio
FF Record Keeper
Kingdom Hearts III (2019) (Additional Composers)
Yoshinori Nakamura:
Et Uematsu qui a composé le thème" Hollow".
https://square-enix-games.com/en_GB/news/final-fantasy-vii-remake-composers
https://www.jp.square-enix.com/music/sem/page/FF7REMAKELP/
Audio
FF Record Keeper
Kingdom Hearts III (2019) (Arrangers)
Takeharu Ishimoto n est pas dans l'équipe et c est bien dommage son travail sur crisis core est remarquable.
guiguif Hamauzu c est bien sur Saga frontières et Ffxiii 1. Mais sur Xiii 2 et Lr c est tres techno boumboum.
Jamais fait dirge of et woff. Mais je trouve qu ils sont bien beaucoup pour juste revisiter une ost existante.