Final Fantasy VII Remake
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Square Enix
developer : Square Enix
genre : RPG
other versions : Xbox One
SONY Waypoint
170
Likes
Likers
name : SONY Waypoint
title : SONY Waypoint
screen name : sonywp
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/sonywp
official website : http://
creator : anakaris
creation date : 09/06/2013
last update : 02/08/2020
description : L'actualité de SONY dans son ensemble. Jeu vidéo, produit high-tech et stratégie commerciale.
tags : playstation sony god of war santa monica media molecule little big planet sony computer entertainment shenmue iii gran turismo uncharted polyphony digital naughty dog guerrilla games horizon infamous sucker punch nier bravia final fantasy vii remake android linux vita vaio xperia street fighter v walkman the order 1886 casque réalité virtuelle morpheus rime bloodborne dragon quest heroes star ocean v world of final fantasy
articles : 1652
visites since opening : 4229240
subscribers : 216
bloggers : 4
Les compositeurs de FFVII Remake
Playstation 4


Masashi Hamauzu:

Audio

The Alliance Alive: HD Remastered (2019) (Composers)
World of Final Fantasy: Maxima (2018 ) (Music)
World of Final Fantasy (2016) (Music)
The Legend of Legacy (2015) (Composer)
Final Fantasy: Explorers (2014) (Original Compositions by)
Final Fantasy XIII-2 (2014) (Music)
Half-Minute Hero: The Second Coming (2014) (Musical Artists)
Super Smash Bros. for Nintendo 3DS (2014) (Music Arrangement)
Super Smash Bros. for Wii U (2014) (Music Arrangement)
Theatrhythm: Final Fantasy - Curtain Call (2014) (Original Music Composers)
Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII (2013) (Music)
Theatrhythm: Final Fantasy (2012) (Original Music Composers)
Final Fantasy IV: The Complete Collection (2011) (Main Theme Arrangement)
Final Fantasy XIII (2009) (Music)
Dirge of Cerberus: Final Fantasy VII (2006) (Composer)
Samurai Legend Musashi (2005) (Composers)
Unlimited Saga (2002) (Composer)
Final Fantasy X (2001) (Music)
SaGa Frontier 2 (1999) (Sound Section Music Composer)
Chocobo no Fushigi na Dungeon (1997) (Music ♪ (音楽♪))
Final Fantasy VII (1997) (Bass)
Front Mission: Gun Hazard (1996) (Music)
Tobal No.1 (1996) (Composers)

Thanks
Final Fantasy XV (2016) (Special Thanks)
Final Fantasy Fables: Chocobo's Dungeon (2007) (Special Thanks)


Mitsuto Suzuki:
Notamment sur Wall Market, le Honeybee Inn et Midgar Highway.

Audio

Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner - M∀RS (2018 ) (Arrangement)
Mobius Final Fantasy (2016) (Composer)
Final Fantasy XIII-2 (2014) (Music)
Theatrhythm: Final Fantasy - Curtain Call (2014) (Original Music Composers)
Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII (2013) (Music)
Demons' Score (2012) ("Berith Remix ver.")
The World Ends with You: Solo Remix (2012) (Arranger)
Dissidia 012 [duodecim] Final Fantasy (2011) (Arrangers)
Final Fantasy: The 4 Heroes of Light (2009) (Arrangement & Synthesizer)
Final Fantasy XIII (2009) (Arrangers)
Dissidia: Final Fantasy (2008 ) (Arrangers)
Final Fantasy Fables: Chocobo's Dungeon (2007) (Synthesizer Operator)
The World Ends with You (2007) (Synthesizer Operators)
beatmania IIDX 10th style (2005) (Composers)
beatmania 6thMIX + Core Remix (2002) (Composers / Lyricist / Remixer)
Kidō Senshi V Gundam (1994) (Composer)
Ultraman Powered (1994) (Composer)
Rokudenashi Blues (1993) (Sound)


Yoshitaka Suzuki:

Audio

Final Fantasy XV: Episode Ardyn (2019) (Final Fantasy XV Composers)
Kingdom Hearts III (2019) (Additional Composers)
Left Alive (2019) (Additional Music)
Final Fantasy XV: Pocket Edition (2018 ) (Arrangement & Orchestration)
Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom (2018 ) (Ending Theme "Happily Ever After")
Final Fantasy XIV Online: Stormblood (2017) (Additional Composer)
Final Fantasy XV: Episode Gladiolus (2017) (Additional Composers)
Final Fantasy XV: Episode Prompto (2017) (Composer)
Final Fantasy XV (2016) (Arrangement & Orchestration)
Norn9: Var Commons (2015) (SE & Jingles)
Final Fantasy XIII-2 (2014) (Arrangers)
Ace Combat: Assault Horizon - Enhanced Edition (2013) (Composers)
Final Fantasy XIV Online: A Realm Reborn (2013) (Additional Composer)
Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII (2013) (Synthesizer Operator)
Ace Combat: Assault Horizon (2011) (Composers)
The Last Story (2011) (Arrangement)
I Wanna Be the Boshy (2010) (Metal Gear Solid (IV))
Lord of Arcana (2010) (Arrangement)
Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker (2010) (Additional Music)
Bayonetta (2009) (Composers)
Ninja Blade (2009) (Music Composers)
Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots (2008 ) (Additional Music by)
Metal Gear Solid: Portable Ops (2006) (Music)
Crimson Tears (2004) (Sound)


Shotaro Shima:

Audio

FF Record Keeper
Kingdom Hearts III (2019) (Additional Composers)


Yoshinori Nakamura:

Audio

FF Record Keeper
Kingdom Hearts III (2019) (Arrangers)


Et Uematsu qui a composé le thème" Hollow".

https://square-enix-games.com/en_GB/news/final-fantasy-vii-remake-composers

https://www.jp.square-enix.com/music/sem/page/FF7REMAKELP/
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    sora78, sorakairi86
    posted the 02/01/2020 at 01:41 PM by jenicris
    comments (7)
    guiguif posted the 02/01/2020 at 01:47 PM
    Hamauzu
    connavaro posted the 02/01/2020 at 02:14 PM
    Le thème Hollow ne m’évoque vraiment rien, j’aurais préféré un thème tiré du jeu et réorchestré, par contre je suis étonné par le nombre de compositeurs sur le jeu, ça promet quand même un jeu assez long vu le nombres de pistes, a moins qu’elles soient toutes exploitées pour le reste des jeux mais ça m’étonnerais
    zekk posted the 02/01/2020 at 04:22 PM
    connavaro le jeu ayant des parties inédites, c'est normal d'y voir des thèmes inédits...
    connavaro posted the 02/01/2020 at 04:27 PM
    Je suis pas fondamentalement contre les thèmes inédits mais encore faut il qu’ils collent à l’univers FF7, La on dirait un thème lambda qu’on trouve dans n’importe quel ramdom film tiré d’un manga, ça m’évoque en rien FF7
    windrunner posted the 02/01/2020 at 05:21 PM
    Ouais en fait Uematsu n a pas réinterprèté la Bo lui même. Il a juste signé le end thème.
    Takeharu Ishimoto n est pas dans l'équipe et c est bien dommage son travail sur crisis core est remarquable.

    guiguif Hamauzu c est bien sur Saga frontières et Ffxiii 1. Mais sur Xiii 2 et Lr c est tres techno boumboum.
    guiguif posted the 02/01/2020 at 05:47 PM
    windrunner oui mais il n'a pas fait que ça (bien que j'adore les ost de 13-2 et 3), The Alliance Alive, The Legend of Legacy, Sigma Harmonic, World of FF ou encore Dirge of Cerberus
    windrunner posted the 02/01/2020 at 08:06 PM
    guiguif ya des bons thèmes dans les ffxiii 2&3 oui mais l ost du 1 est tellement au dessus je trouve.
    Jamais fait dirge of et woff. Mais je trouve qu ils sont bien beaucoup pour juste revisiter une ost existante.
