Masashi Hamauzu :



Audio



The Alliance Alive: HD Remastered (2019) (Composers)

World of Final Fantasy: Maxima (2018 ) (Music)

World of Final Fantasy (2016) (Music)

The Legend of Legacy (2015) (Composer)

Final Fantasy: Explorers (2014) (Original Compositions by)

Final Fantasy XIII-2 (2014) (Music)

Half-Minute Hero: The Second Coming (2014) (Musical Artists)

Super Smash Bros. for Nintendo 3DS (2014) (Music Arrangement)

Super Smash Bros. for Wii U (2014) (Music Arrangement)

Theatrhythm: Final Fantasy - Curtain Call (2014) (Original Music Composers)

Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII (2013) (Music)

Theatrhythm: Final Fantasy (2012) (Original Music Composers)

Final Fantasy IV: The Complete Collection (2011) (Main Theme Arrangement)

Final Fantasy XIII (2009) (Music)

Dirge of Cerberus: Final Fantasy VII (2006) (Composer)

Samurai Legend Musashi (2005) (Composers)

Unlimited Saga (2002) (Composer)

Final Fantasy X (2001) (Music)

SaGa Frontier 2 (1999) (Sound Section Music Composer)

Chocobo no Fushigi na Dungeon (1997) (Music ♪ (音楽♪))

Final Fantasy VII (1997) (Bass)

Front Mission: Gun Hazard (1996) (Music)

Tobal No.1 (1996) (Composers)



Thanks

Final Fantasy XV (2016) (Special Thanks)

Final Fantasy Fables: Chocobo's Dungeon (2007) (Special Thanks)

Mitsuto Suzuki:

Notamment sur Wall Market, le Honeybee Inn et Midgar Highway.



Audio



Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner - M∀RS (2018 ) (Arrangement)

Mobius Final Fantasy (2016) (Composer)

Final Fantasy XIII-2 (2014) (Music)

Theatrhythm: Final Fantasy - Curtain Call (2014) (Original Music Composers)

Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII (2013) (Music)

Demons' Score (2012) ("Berith Remix ver.")

The World Ends with You: Solo Remix (2012) (Arranger)

Dissidia 012 [duodecim] Final Fantasy (2011) (Arrangers)

Final Fantasy: The 4 Heroes of Light (2009) (Arrangement & Synthesizer)

Final Fantasy XIII (2009) (Arrangers)

Dissidia: Final Fantasy (2008 ) (Arrangers)

Final Fantasy Fables: Chocobo's Dungeon (2007) (Synthesizer Operator)

The World Ends with You (2007) (Synthesizer Operators)

beatmania IIDX 10th style (2005) (Composers)

beatmania 6thMIX + Core Remix (2002) (Composers / Lyricist / Remixer)

Kidō Senshi V Gundam (1994) (Composer)

Ultraman Powered (1994) (Composer)

Rokudenashi Blues (1993) (Sound)

Yoshitaka Suzuki:



Audio



Final Fantasy XV: Episode Ardyn (2019) (Final Fantasy XV Composers)

Kingdom Hearts III (2019) (Additional Composers)

Left Alive (2019) (Additional Music)

Final Fantasy XV: Pocket Edition (2018 ) (Arrangement & Orchestration)

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom (2018 ) (Ending Theme "Happily Ever After")

Final Fantasy XIV Online: Stormblood (2017) (Additional Composer)

Final Fantasy XV: Episode Gladiolus (2017) (Additional Composers)

Final Fantasy XV: Episode Prompto (2017) (Composer)

Final Fantasy XV (2016) (Arrangement & Orchestration)

Norn9: Var Commons (2015) (SE & Jingles)

Final Fantasy XIII-2 (2014) (Arrangers)

Ace Combat: Assault Horizon - Enhanced Edition (2013) (Composers)

Final Fantasy XIV Online: A Realm Reborn (2013) (Additional Composer)

Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII (2013) (Synthesizer Operator)

Ace Combat: Assault Horizon (2011) (Composers)

The Last Story (2011) (Arrangement)

I Wanna Be the Boshy (2010) (Metal Gear Solid (IV))

Lord of Arcana (2010) (Arrangement)

Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker (2010) (Additional Music)

Bayonetta (2009) (Composers)

Ninja Blade (2009) (Music Composers)

Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots (2008 ) (Additional Music by)

Metal Gear Solid: Portable Ops (2006) (Music)

Crimson Tears (2004) (Sound)

Shotaro Shima:



Audio



FF Record Keeper

Kingdom Hearts III (2019) (Additional Composers)

Yoshinori Nakamura:



Audio



FF Record Keeper

Kingdom Hearts III (2019) (Arrangers)

Et Uematsu qui a composé le thème" Hollow".