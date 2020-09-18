profile
guiguif
172
Likes
Likers
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 4698
visites since opening : 6265885
guiguif > blog
all
The World Ends with You: 90 secondes de l'anime
Square Enix balance 90 secondes du premier episode de l'adaptation animée de The World Ends with You.

La serie sera diffusé en 2021.

    tags :
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    amassous, sora78, windrunner
    posted the 09/18/2020 at 07:06 PM by guiguif
    comments (4)
    amassous posted the 09/18/2020 at 07:07 PM
    J’suis trop chauds
    nicolasgourry posted the 09/18/2020 at 07:08 PM
    ça tient la route.
    sora78 posted the 09/18/2020 at 07:12 PM
    Ah ouai l'animation est super cool avec la DA et la musique ça sent bon
    forte posted the 09/18/2020 at 07:26 PM
    Qu'il était beau ce petit jeu sorti dans la plus grande indifférence à l'époque. Un style graphique qui tient la route, un gameplay bien original, et un scénario qui tient en haleine de bout en bout. Hâte d'en voir plus !
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre