J'suis là pour exister du mieux que j'peux ,j'travaille sur moi-même pour résister aux tentations du feu.
amassous > blog
Bon y’a même le pare-soleil Dragon Ball maintenant

Juste quand je dois acheter un pare soleil mdrrrrr, mais bon j’vais prendre un normal a 5€, pas ça.
Si un l’achète qu’il me montre comment ça fait en vrai.

    posted the 07/30/2020 at 03:18 PM by amassous
    comments (21)
    kikoo31 posted the 07/30/2020 at 03:19 PM
    oh putain
    excellent

    à quand un Krilin/Tenshihan fesant un taiyoken
    jaysennnin posted the 07/30/2020 at 03:21 PM
    pas mal par contre si je l'avais conçu j'aurais fait un gros plan sur le visage de tortue géniale avec ses lunette, bon il est vrai que seuls les fans reconnaitront
    amassous posted the 07/30/2020 at 03:21 PM
    kikoo31 Ça se voit Vegeta c’est un nerveux au volant. Tenshinhan avec 3 yeux y’a pas d’accident de voiture lui
    anakaris posted the 07/30/2020 at 03:25 PM
    C'est pour se protéger du Taiyoken amassous
    amassous posted the 07/30/2020 at 03:26 PM
    anakaris Mdrrrrrrrr
    vfries posted the 07/30/2020 at 03:26 PM
    Pas mal
    famimax posted the 07/30/2020 at 03:29 PM
    Ca peut se chopper ou ?
    joueurdudimanche posted the 07/30/2020 at 03:45 PM
    Dans ce pays ils t'exploseraient le pare-brise juste pour le récupérer
    amassous posted the 07/30/2020 at 03:51 PM
    joueurdudimanche y’a la jalousie , j’avous ça peux être risqué.
    famimax jvais chercher.
    amassous posted the 07/30/2020 at 04:02 PM
    famimax jai pas trouvé de site fr
    https://www.boxlunch.com/product/dragon-ball-z-driving-accordion-sunshade/13477756.html?cgid=pop-culture-shop-by-license-dragon-ball-z#start=6
    dooku posted the 07/30/2020 at 04:10 PM
    Pas de freezer, décevant.. .. Avec Végéta, encore plus nul
    amassous posted the 07/30/2020 at 04:10 PM
    famimax Oh si tu l’achete montre moi( et cache ton num plaque au cas ou)
    amassous posted the 07/30/2020 at 04:12 PM
    dooku Si y’a du Freezer plus tard jte dis.
    amassous posted the 07/30/2020 at 04:19 PM
    opthomas Et ouais, faut se mettre à jour.
    Jvoulais supprimer mon commenatire j’ai degager le tiens dsl
    famimax posted the 07/30/2020 at 04:21 PM
    dooku Le plus logique ça aurait été piccolo

    amassous Ouais j'avais regarder sur Amz, y en a mais des trucs nases, ouais je vais voir sur ce site, si je le prend je t’enverrais une photo dans ma caisse
    amassous posted the 07/30/2020 at 04:23 PM
    famimax Sur amazon c’est des faux, basse qualité jte conseil pas!
    opthomas posted the 07/30/2020 at 04:29 PM
    amassous Je répète que je voulais faire cette blague du Tayoken Anakaris not bad
    amassous posted the 07/30/2020 at 04:32 PM
    opthomas ah trop tard.
    xenofamicom posted the 07/30/2020 at 04:34 PM
    Excellent, ça se vend ou??
    amassous posted the 07/30/2020 at 04:35 PM
    xenofamicom jai pas trouvé de magasin fr encore regarde mon commentaire en haut, si tu trouve un français qui vends dis moi
    xenofamicom posted the 07/30/2020 at 04:37 PM
    amassous Ok je t'oublierai pas si je vois ça
