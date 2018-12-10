accueil
link49
,
roxloud
,
aros
,
genzzo
,
smokeboom
,
amassous
name :
The World Ends With You : Final Remix
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
Square Enix
genre :
action
multiplayer :
2 en coop local
european release date :
10/12/2018
171
Likes
171
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
rahxephon1
,
tvirus
,
escobar
,
yui
,
liquidus
,
turkishboy03
,
greil93
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
,
tm
,
bibi300
,
bladagun
,
shampix
,
hayatevibritania
,
voxen
,
sboubi
,
eldren
,
artemis
,
sangokan
,
lt93
,
metasonic
,
yuri
,
svenzo
,
sephiroth07
,
stiltzkin
,
yoshitsune
,
fullbuster
,
estellise
,
carmichael
,
mickurt
,
kensama
,
dragonkevin
,
strifedcloud
,
jeanouillz
,
megaman
,
papysnake
,
licran
,
fantacitron
,
xerxes
,
glados
,
vargas18
,
neokiller
,
lordkupo
,
idd
,
lightjack
,
binou87
,
square
,
ootaniisensei
,
ryosaeba93
,
i8
,
minx
,
hatefield
,
shanks
,
layem
,
yagate
,
loudiyi
,
guirlik
,
sokarius
,
jwolf
,
leykel
,
kenren
,
valien
,
achille
,
yukilin
,
kurosama
,
darksephiroth
,
eyrtz
,
lucrate
,
traveller
,
diablass59
,
temporell
,
krjc
,
boyd
,
momotaros
,
rosewood
,
denim
,
gunotak
,
akd
,
soulshunt
,
supatony
,
minbox
,
trafalgar
,
dx93
,
calishnikov
,
badaboumisback
,
linkiorra
,
gantzeur
,
darkparadize
,
playstation2008
,
snakeorliquid
,
lanni
,
goldmen33
,
e3payne
,
drakeramore
,
tuni30
,
asus
,
dragoon
,
chester
,
evilboss
,
kyogamer
,
chronokami
,
ykarin
,
zanpa
,
cuthbert
,
arngrim
,
patate
,
kisukesan
,
t800
,
furtifdor
,
stardustx
,
ichigoo
,
darkyx
,
x1x2
,
murasamune
,
shinz0
,
sphinx
,
leonr4
,
omegarugal
,
docteurdeggman
,
darkulqui
,
milo42
,
shiroyashagin
,
marcellojolimitaine
,
fortep
,
opthomas
,
rbz
,
xell
,
ninja17
,
zekk
,
shiranui
,
iglooo
,
nekonoctis
,
suzukube
,
link80
,
testament
,
kabuki
,
amassous
,
gat
,
bliss02
,
sebalt
,
seriously
,
lockelamorra35
,
jozen15
,
supasaiyajin
,
sonilka
,
niveforever
,
neckbreaker71
,
kuroni
,
roxloud
,
misterpixel
,
rayzorx09
,
zakovu
,
raph64
,
topmmorpg
,
graamm
,
biboy
,
biboys
,
ushiro
,
sujetdelta
,
fandenutella
,
awamy02
,
torotoro59
,
arjunakhan
,
gunhedtv
,
aliance
,
icebergbrulant
,
plolely
,
receiversms
,
trichejeux
,
olimar59
,
giusnake
,
burningcrimson
guiguif
articles :
4625
visites since opening :
6072328
guiguif
> blog
all
Jeu Fini
Dossiers
The World Ends With You adapté en anime
Square Enix annonce que son jeu The World End With You sortie sur DS, Smartphone et Switch aura le droit a une adaptation en anime. Plus d'infos en Juillet.
https://adala-news.fr/2020/06/le-jeu-the-world-ends-with-you-adapte-en-anime/
tags :
3
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 06/25/2020 at 04:23 PM by
guiguif
comments (
4
)
amassous
posted
the 06/25/2020 at 04:25 PM
J’ai adoré sur Switch, il faut l’OST avec.
aros
posted
the 06/25/2020 at 04:27 PM
Ca c'est cool
amassous
posted
the 06/25/2020 at 04:32 PM
J'entends ça quand je pense a la série.
sora78
posted
the 06/25/2020 at 04:56 PM
Pas fan du type de gameplay mais j'adore l'univers donc très hpate de voir ça
