The World Ends With You : Final Remix
name : The World Ends With You : Final Remix
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Square Enix
genre : action
multiplayer : 2 en coop local
european release date : 10/12/2018
guiguif
guiguif
The World Ends With You adapté en anime
Square Enix annonce que son jeu The World End With You sortie sur DS, Smartphone et Switch aura le droit a une adaptation en anime. Plus d'infos en Juillet.

https://adala-news.fr/2020/06/le-jeu-the-world-ends-with-you-adapte-en-anime/
    posted the 06/25/2020 at 04:23 PM by guiguif
    comments (4)
    amassous posted the 06/25/2020 at 04:25 PM
    J’ai adoré sur Switch, il faut l’OST avec.
    aros posted the 06/25/2020 at 04:27 PM
    Ca c'est cool
    amassous posted the 06/25/2020 at 04:32 PM
    J'entends ça quand je pense a la série.
    sora78 posted the 06/25/2020 at 04:56 PM
    Pas fan du type de gameplay mais j'adore l'univers donc très hpate de voir ça
