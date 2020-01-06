profile
suzukube
all
Mais que tease Nintendo Japan pour le 6 juin ?
Un nouveau jeu avec Yoshi ? Un troll de l'Instagram japonais officiel de Big N ? Curieux non...

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/p/CA37g-RFwfR/
    posted the 06/01/2020 at 04:55 AM by suzukube
    comments (6)
    kratoszeus posted the 06/01/2020 at 04:56 AM
    Cette semaine va etre ouf !
    suzukube posted the 06/01/2020 at 04:57 AM
    kratoszeus #PS5 TMTC
    sonatano posted the 06/01/2020 at 04:59 AM
    sega, sony et maintenant peut etre nintendo
    décidément ...
    sunlightize posted the 06/01/2020 at 05:04 AM
    C'est l'année du portage/remake. On verra bien mais je doute que ce soit un nouvelle épisode et quand on voit la gueule des derniers Yoshi, j'en veux pas.
    shinz0 posted the 06/01/2020 at 05:05 AM


    Annonce un samedi ?
    suzukube posted the 06/01/2020 at 05:07 AM
    shinz0 Je ne suis pas sûr, d'habitude Nintendo ne communique pas comme ça silencieusement via Instagram, sans Twitter ni communiqué de presse. J'ai l'impression que c'est une façon d'occuper le terrain car Sony va présenter la PS5 dans la semaine.
