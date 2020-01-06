accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
Gamer since 1984
profile
103
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
minx
,
dx93
,
amassous
,
supatony
,
binou87
,
linkiorra
,
svr
,
kisukesan
,
cuthbert
,
sebthemajin
,
nay
,
jeanouillz
,
nindo64
,
archesstat
,
yuri
,
trezert
,
tripy73
,
leblogdeshacka
,
aros
,
keka
,
kurosama
,
liquidus
,
gunotak
,
chester
,
heracles
,
kamikaze1985
,
waurius59
,
jamrock
,
eaglevision
,
shiroyashagin
,
angelcloud
,
ggally
,
fortep
,
fifine
,
bladagun
,
strifedcloud
,
iglooo
,
iiii
,
opthomas
,
kyogamer
,
wickette
,
eldren
,
maxleresistant
,
gat
,
odv78
,
nobleswan
,
flom
,
darkfoxx
,
spawnini
,
nekonoctis
,
supasaiyajin
,
klapo
,
neckbreaker71
,
referencementmontpellier
,
niveforever
,
raph64
,
killia
,
link80
,
misterpixel
,
kenpokan
,
giusnake
,
fiveagainstone
,
osiris
,
sephiroth07
,
nyseko
,
torotoro59
,
davonizuka
,
kamina
,
allanoix
,
tvirus
,
axlenz
,
pizza3fromage
,
zelda59279
,
mikazaki
,
maki4vel
,
beks1080
,
illbeback
,
micablo
,
nmariodk
,
apejy
,
unclepickle
,
zevoodoo
,
genraltow
,
salocin
,
ravyxxs
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
sauronsg
,
warminos
,
sonilka
,
siil
,
destati
,
drockspace
,
esets
,
jisngo
,
jozen15
,
idd
,
altendorf
,
xserial
,
goldmen33
,
ritalix
,
slyder
,
walterwhite
,
sora78
suzukube
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
1552
visites since opening :
1877480
suzukube
> blog
all
Let's Play
Way of life
Unboxing
Mais que tease Nintendo Japan pour le 6 juin ?
Un nouveau jeu avec Yoshi ? Un troll de l'Instagram japonais officiel de Big N ? Curieux non...
Instagram
-
https://www.instagram.com/p/CA37g-RFwfR/
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 06/01/2020 at 04:55 AM by
suzukube
comments (
6
)
kratoszeus
posted
the 06/01/2020 at 04:56 AM
Cette semaine va etre ouf !
suzukube
posted
the 06/01/2020 at 04:57 AM
kratoszeus
#PS5 TMTC
sonatano
posted
the 06/01/2020 at 04:59 AM
sega, sony et maintenant peut etre nintendo
décidément ...
sunlightize
posted
the 06/01/2020 at 05:04 AM
C'est l'année du portage/remake. On verra bien mais je doute que ce soit un nouvelle épisode et quand on voit la gueule des derniers Yoshi, j'en veux pas.
shinz0
posted
the 06/01/2020 at 05:05 AM
Annonce un samedi ?
suzukube
posted
the 06/01/2020 at 05:07 AM
shinz0
Je ne suis pas sûr, d'habitude Nintendo ne communique pas comme ça silencieusement via Instagram, sans Twitter ni communiqué de presse. J'ai l'impression que c'est une façon d'occuper le terrain car Sony va présenter la PS5 dans la semaine.
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
décidément ...
Annonce un samedi ?