Final Fantasy VII Remake
name : Final Fantasy VII Remake
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Square Enix
developer : Square Enix
genre : action-RPG
multiplayer : non
european release date : 04/10/2020
other versions : Xbox One
obi69
obi69
obi69 > blog
FFVII Remake fini : mon avis
Voilà, j'ai pas réussi à décrocher. Commencé vendredi soir, fini cette nuit vers 4heures de mat' (avec des pauses quand même). 35heures de quête principale, si j'arrondis. Il me reste quelques trucs à faire.

Voilà mon avis posté sur Gameforever.




Source - http://www.gameforever.fr/final-fantasy-vii-remake-11991.php?fbclid=IwAR2st7UmTmvttKyr3ZkKJFLjLVx9fJmcU-PuXrD_LeeYQ2O5tA5NmjaU704
    posted the 04/14/2020 at 03:11 PM by obi69
    comments (3)
    yukilin posted the 04/14/2020 at 03:15 PM
    J'ai beaucoup aimé, mais personnellement je dirais pas chef d'oeuvre.
    En tout cas, vivement la suite quand même
    justx posted the 04/14/2020 at 03:29 PM
    Pareil je dirais pas chef d'oeuvre parce qu'il y a quand meme beuacoup de chose qui m'ont derangé et pour le coup c'est leur rajout que je n'approuve pas je vois meme pas l'interet. les serpieres volante ( comme dirait barret ) je suis pas fan.
    guiguif posted the 04/14/2020 at 03:33 PM
    justx c'est pas vraiment un rajout si tu comprend ce qu'est vraiment ce "remake"
