De Drakengard à Nier Automata, comment les humains se sont retrouvés sur la Lune ?


Je suis complètement tombé par hasard sur cette vidéo, qui explique non seulement ce que sont les Replicants, mais également le lien entre Nier Automata et Drakengard ^^ !

Bonne écoute à tous !
    posted the 03/30/2020 at 03:43 AM by suzukube
    comments (3)
    xenofamicom posted the 03/30/2020 at 03:48 AM
    Je sens que tu vas devenir un grand fan de NieR toi
    altendorf posted the 03/30/2020 at 04:01 AM
    （◎血◎）
    fan2jeux posted the 03/30/2020 at 04:48 AM
    Sur la lune....
