LE BLOG DES CHEFS D'OEUVRE ET AUTRES CHINOISERIES
Au dessus du Cloud !
gantzeur > blog
Fight Crab : Du Fight et des Crabes !!!




Prévu sur Nintendo Switch et PC !!!

Y'a aussi des Homards et des araignées de mer !!!!


    posted the 03/25/2020 at 10:02 AM by gantzeur
    comments (6)
    spawnono posted the 03/25/2020 at 10:07 AM
    gantzeur Putain des crustacés qui font des Kaméhaméha
    Vivement l'annonce d'un dlc avec le rajout d'un combattant Poulpe escobar octobar
    ropstar posted the 03/25/2020 at 10:08 AM
    Excellent !!!
    gantzeur posted the 03/25/2020 at 10:10 AM
    spawnono le versus Kaméhaméha j'étais pas prêt pareille quand il sort le fusil à pompe
    nicolasgourry posted the 03/25/2020 at 10:11 AM
    Homard m'a tué...
    medoo posted the 03/25/2020 at 10:14 AM
    nicolasgourry
    spawnono posted the 03/25/2020 at 10:25 AM
    gantzeur
    Et puis combat de sabre laser à la SW, Goldorak ou encore massacre à la tronçonneuse
