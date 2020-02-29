LE BLOG DES CHEFS D'OEUVRE ET AUTRES CHINOISERIES
Naruto Version débile ( ChefOtaku)
Pas mal le coup du Kage Bushin , on y a tous penser ...

    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 02/29/2020 at 04:27 PM by gantzeur
    comments (4)
    e3ologue posted the 02/29/2020 at 04:50 PM
    Kakashi VS Zabuza et Sakura VS Tenten
    Mafuba
    jf17 posted the 02/29/2020 at 04:59 PM
    La fin
    axlenz posted the 02/29/2020 at 05:27 PM
    le bonsoir Pariiiiiiiis

    Excellent la vidéo
    almightybhunivelze posted the 02/29/2020 at 05:35 PM
    En parlant du cheg jai une question : personne n'a un souci de connexion avec Izneo sur Switch?impossible de me connecter..
