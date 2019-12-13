profile
name : Nintendo
official website : http://www.nintendo.fr
malikay > blog
GotY > Ou était Nintendo ?
Rien
Nada

Aucune annonce de Nintendo a ces Games Awards malgré la présence de Doug Bowser et de Reggie Fils-Aimé.

Ou était Nintendo ?
    posted the 12/13/2019 at 05:23 AM by malikay
    comments (3)
    suzukube posted the 12/13/2019 at 05:24 AM
    Nintendo était en train de signer un partenariat pour éditer ses jeux sur Xbox Series X, dont le futur Smash Bros Infinite.
    zabuza posted the 12/13/2019 at 05:31 AM
    En effet très bizarre.

    Il me semble que c'est la première fois aux game awards qu il n ont pas fait d annonce
