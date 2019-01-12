.
Dragon Ball SUPER le retour?


Le seiyuu de Vegeta tweet « ça faisais lomptemps mr le soleil » avec les hastags TOEI et Dragon Ball.
Il est donc rester enfermé a doubler quoi????????
    smashfan posted the 12/01/2019 at 03:39 PM
    Amassous réponse à la Jump Festa j'imagine, en tout cas on pourra tjr se consoler avec Dbz Kakarot *_*
    amassous posted the 12/01/2019 at 03:40 PM
    smashfan C’est quand ça?
    wilhelm posted the 12/01/2019 at 03:42 PM
    amassous Le 21 et 22 décembre.
    amassous posted the 12/01/2019 at 03:44 PM
    wilhelm Ah prochainement !!!!!!
    shanks posted the 12/01/2019 at 03:53 PM
    amassous
    Ptéte qu'il a juste doublé 3 épisodes d'un coup de Dragon Ball Heroes et stou
