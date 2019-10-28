Le classements des jeux les plus attendus par les lecteurs du Famitsu mag :Si FF 7 remake se place en premier place , le prochain Sakura Wars se défend plutôt bien sur son territoire , Les Pokemon en 3 ème positions vont continuer de pousser jusqu'à la date de sortie ainsi que l'attendu Animal Crossing et Persona 5 Royal, Death Stranding , lui , reste un peu en retrait à une semaine de la sortie. On remarque aussi encore deux jeux PS VITA qui prouve que la console portable de Sony n'est pas complétement morte au Japon , en revanche One Piece et DBZ Kakarot ne suscite pas vraiment l'engouement du publique à quelques mois de leurs sorties respective.1. [PS4] Final Fantasy VII Remake – 1,288 votes2. [PS4] Project Sakura Wars – 941 votes3. [NSW] Pokemon Sword/Shield – 749 votes4. [PS4] Persona 5 Royal – 687 votes5. [PS4] Death Stranding – 553 votes6. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 482 votes7. [PS4] Tales of Arise – 438 votes8. [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 – 368 votes9. [NSW] Bayonetta 3 – 345 votes10. [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 3 – 289 votes11. [PS4] Yakuza 7 – 278 votes12. [PS4] 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim – 260 votes13. [PS4] Nioh 2 – 242 votes14. [PS4] Cyberpunk 2077 – 225 votes15. [PS4] Shenmue III – 216 votes16. [NSW] Shin Megami Tensei V – 207 votes17. [NSW] Ushiro – 204 votes18. [PS4] Romancing SaGa 3 – 183 votes19. [PS4] Trials of Mana – 159 votes20. [PS4] Warriors Orochi 4 Ultimate – 151 votes21. [PS4] SD Gundam G Generation Cross Rays – 146 votes22. [PS4] Dragon Ball Z Kakarot – 138 votes23. [PS4] One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 – 130 votes24. [PSV] Romancing SaGa 3 – 124 votes25. [NSW] Rune Factory 5 – 119 votes26. [PS4] The Last of Us Part II – 111 votes27. [PSV] Anonymous;Code – 108 votes28. [PS4] Granblue Fantasy Versus – 104 votes29. [PS4] Onechanbara Origin – 101 votes30. [PS4] Granblue Fantasy Relink – 98 votes