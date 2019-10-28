LE BLOG DES CHEFS D'OEUVRE ET AUTRES CHINOISERIES
Au dessus du Cloud !
gantzeur > blog
Famitsu Most Wanted Games : Octobre
Le classements des jeux les plus attendus par les lecteurs du Famitsu mag :

Si FF 7 remake se place en premier place , le prochain Sakura Wars se défend plutôt bien sur son territoire , Les Pokemon en 3 ème positions vont continuer de pousser jusqu'à la date de sortie ainsi que l'attendu Animal Crossing et Persona 5 Royal, Death Stranding , lui , reste un peu en retrait à une semaine de la sortie. On remarque aussi encore deux jeux PS VITA qui prouve que la console portable de Sony n'est pas complétement morte au Japon , en revanche One Piece et DBZ Kakarot ne suscite pas vraiment l'engouement du publique à quelques mois de leurs sorties respective.



1. [PS4] Final Fantasy VII Remake – 1,288 votes

2. [PS4] Project Sakura Wars – 941 votes

3. [NSW] Pokemon Sword/Shield – 749 votes

4. [PS4] Persona 5 Royal – 687 votes

5. [PS4] Death Stranding – 553 votes

6. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 482 votes

7. [PS4] Tales of Arise – 438 votes

8. [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 – 368 votes

9. [NSW] Bayonetta 3 – 345 votes

10. [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 3 – 289 votes

11. [PS4] Yakuza 7 – 278 votes

12. [PS4] 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim – 260 votes

13. [PS4] Nioh 2 – 242 votes

14. [PS4] Cyberpunk 2077 – 225 votes

15. [PS4] Shenmue III – 216 votes

16. [NSW] Shin Megami Tensei V – 207 votes

17. [NSW] Ushiro – 204 votes

18. [PS4] Romancing SaGa 3 – 183 votes

19. [PS4] Trials of Mana – 159 votes

20. [PS4] Warriors Orochi 4 Ultimate – 151 votes

21. [PS4] SD Gundam G Generation Cross Rays – 146 votes

22. [PS4] Dragon Ball Z Kakarot – 138 votes

23. [PS4] One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 – 130 votes

24. [PSV] Romancing SaGa 3 – 124 votes

25. [NSW] Rune Factory 5 – 119 votes

26. [PS4] The Last of Us Part II – 111 votes

27. [PSV] Anonymous;Code – 108 votes

28. [PS4] Granblue Fantasy Versus – 104 votes

29. [PS4] Onechanbara Origin – 101 votes

30. [PS4] Granblue Fantasy Relink – 98 votes
    posted the 10/28/2019 at 10:38 PM by gantzeur
    comments (5)
    goldmen33 posted the 10/28/2019 at 10:46 PM
    9ème Bayonetta 3 devant Cyberpunk Quelle indignité! Vous n'avez pas honte?!
    gantzeur posted the 10/28/2019 at 10:49 PM
    goldmen33 je sais plus si le deux avait fait des grosses ventes là bas ? curieux de voir comment il va être accueillie sur Switch
    yamy posted the 10/28/2019 at 10:50 PM
    Il est ou The Last Remnant PS3
    kabuki posted the 10/28/2019 at 11:57 PM
    Ca faisait longtemps
    ravyxxs posted the 10/29/2019 at 12:09 AM
    Les lecteurs sont principalement des joueurs Sony et Nintendo ou quoi.
