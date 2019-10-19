profile
shincloud
204
Likes
Likers
shincloud
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 3100
visites since opening : 4146314
shincloud > blog
Un BTA qui est passé inaperçu
Dispo depuis fin septembre sur console

    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 10/19/2019 at 08:40 AM by shincloud
    comments (3)
    lautrek posted the 10/19/2019 at 08:45 AM
    Je l'avais repéré à sa sortie mais seulement sur pc, il est sur quelle console maintenant ?
    nicolasgourry posted the 10/19/2019 at 08:46 AM
    lautrek http://www.gamekyo.com/groupnews_article50628.html
    akiru posted the 10/19/2019 at 09:01 AM
    J'avoue ca a l'air propre !
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre