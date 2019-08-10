accueil
LE BLOG DES CHEFS D'OEUVRE ET AUTRES CHINOISERIES
Au dessus du Cloud !
profile
Death Stranding : La pub avec le doubleur québécois ( officiel )
tags :
samuel dupont
3
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 10/08/2019 at 09:16 PM by
gantzeur
comments (
5
)
sora78
posted
the 10/08/2019 at 09:20 PM
J'ai reconnu à la voix
Ganesh
octobar
posted
the 10/08/2019 at 09:20 PM
N'empêche, une crise du pétrole et t'auras plus que ça des mecs en vélo pour livrer des trucs.
gantzeur
posted
the 10/08/2019 at 09:21 PM
octobar
Kojima est un visionnaire
mahatma
posted
the 10/08/2019 at 09:28 PM
gantzeur
Travail précaire simulator
octobar
regardes ce que ca apportes malheureusement
https://france3-regions.francetvinfo.fr/grand-est/haut-rhin/mulhouse/temoignage-livreur-deliveroo-coma-mulhouse-que-tarifs-ont-baisse-il-etait-stresse-1709996.html
aros
posted
the 10/08/2019 at 09:35 PM
