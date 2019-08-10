LE BLOG DES CHEFS D'OEUVRE ET AUTRES CHINOISERIES
Au dessus du Cloud !
gantzeur > blog
Death Stranding : La pub avec le doubleur québécois ( officiel )
    tags : samuel dupont
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 10/08/2019 at 09:16 PM by gantzeur
    comments (5)
    sora78 posted the 10/08/2019 at 09:20 PM
    J'ai reconnu à la voix
    Ganesh
    octobar posted the 10/08/2019 at 09:20 PM
    N'empêche, une crise du pétrole et t'auras plus que ça des mecs en vélo pour livrer des trucs.
    gantzeur posted the 10/08/2019 at 09:21 PM
    octobar Kojima est un visionnaire
    mahatma posted the 10/08/2019 at 09:28 PM
    gantzeur Travail précaire simulator octobar regardes ce que ca apportes malheureusement https://france3-regions.francetvinfo.fr/grand-est/haut-rhin/mulhouse/temoignage-livreur-deliveroo-coma-mulhouse-que-tarifs-ont-baisse-il-etait-stresse-1709996.html
    aros posted the 10/08/2019 at 09:35 PM
