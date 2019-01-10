LE BLOG DES CHEFS D'OEUVRE ET AUTRES CHINOISERIES
Au dessus du Cloud !
Les pires costumes de jeux vidéo pour Halloween
ATTENTION !

« Les personnages et les situations de cette article étant purement fictifs, toute ressemblance avec des personnes ou des situations existantes sur Gamekyo ou ayant existé ( ... ) ne saurait être que fortuite. »




































Bonus :

https://www.dualshockers.com/best-worst-video-game-halloween-costumes-2019/
    posted the 10/01/2019 at 10:50 PM by gantzeur
    comments (8)
    negan posted the 10/01/2019 at 10:52 PM
    Celui de Gears
    gantzeur posted the 10/01/2019 at 10:59 PM
    negan tu le veux avoue moi quand j'ai vu le deuxième Sonic j'ai faillit crever
    negan posted the 10/01/2019 at 11:00 PM
    gantzeur Bon par contre j'ai jamais eux autant envie de mettre un coup a Pikachu et Link
    gantzeur posted the 10/01/2019 at 11:02 PM
    negan et moi à Toad
    negan posted the 10/01/2019 at 11:04 PM
    gantzeur OMAAAAAGAAAADDD

    Tu seras bientôt dans Faites entrer l'accusé mais tkt je garde le fourgon au chaud pour nos prochaines tournée
    gantzeur posted the 10/01/2019 at 11:06 PM
    negan atteignez la lumière !
    negan posted the 10/01/2019 at 11:07 PM
    gantzeur https://reseauxpedocriminels.files.wordpress.com/2015/10/dutroux-reseau.jpg?w=768
    voxen posted the 10/01/2019 at 11:08 PM
    Je veux le sonic
