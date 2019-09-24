.
profile
amassous
150
Likes
Likers
amassous
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 708
visites since opening : 2136484
amassous > blog
La cover de Final Fantasy VII PS4 dévoilé!!!

Ça joue la nostalgie pour les américains(mais nous aussi on a connus avec internet bref. )
Fuck le demat.
    tags :
    4
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 09/24/2019 at 03:16 PM by amassous
    comments (11)
    5120x2880 posted the 09/24/2019 at 03:18 PM
    La nostalgie de la version US.
    biboys posted the 09/24/2019 at 03:19 PM
    Beau a ce damné
    amassous posted the 09/24/2019 at 03:19 PM
    5120x2880 Exact
    alwayswin2 posted the 09/24/2019 at 03:20 PM
    Lourd sa mère
    rendan posted the 09/24/2019 at 03:26 PM
    palan posted the 09/24/2019 at 03:27 PM
    Il sort en cd même si c'est un jeux épisodique?
    amassous posted the 09/24/2019 at 03:27 PM
    palan Ouais bien sur Blu-Ray.
    icebergbrulant posted the 09/24/2019 at 03:27 PM
    biboys Non non !
    Ce qui sera beau à se damner, c'est ce soir à 22h00

    alwayswin2 Lourd sa mère

    Avec un régime efficace, ça pourra devenir "léger sa mère"

    serve posted the 09/24/2019 at 03:29 PM
    Jolie mais manque la mention Partie 1 la jaquette est quand même vachement trompeuse quelqu'un qui est pas renseigné pensera avoir le jeu dans l'intégralité (Hors le jeu stop à Midgar).
    victornewman posted the 09/24/2019 at 03:30 PM
    amassous Ouais bien sur Blu-Ray.

    c'est bien dommage en déma c'est amplement suffisant
    amassous posted the 09/24/2019 at 03:31 PM
    victornewman Pourquoi tu veut m’énerver jsuis bien la
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre