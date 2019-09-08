profile
name : GreedFall
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Focus Home Interactive
developer : Spiders
genre : RPG
other versions : PC - Xbox One
GreedFall: Gameplay Overview Trailer


A un mois de sa sortie, le petit AA "GreedFall" du studio français Spiders revient pour un trailer overview
Le jeu sortira sur PS4, One et PC le 10 Septembre.



    posted the 08/09/2019 at 10:24 AM by guiguif
    comments
    sebalt posted the 08/09/2019 at 10:34 AM
    Je ne l'attendais pas plus que cela avant mais ce trailer m'a vraiment convaincu, le studio s'est vraiment amélioré depuis le temps, surtout pour les combats !
    coopper posted the 08/09/2019 at 11:17 AM
    C'est con que Focus ait laissé partir un tel studio qui était vraiment sur une pente acsdendante.
    kadaj68800 posted the 08/09/2019 at 11:32 AM
    il me donne grave envie !
    baki posted the 08/09/2019 at 11:50 AM
    J'adore la DA un mix de the witcher à l'époque des mousquetaires avec un soupçon de piraterie, pourquoi pas.
    mistrvl posted the 08/09/2019 at 12:30 PM
    coopper Comment ça ? Ils sont toujours avec Focus non ?
