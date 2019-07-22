profile
Monopoly Switch vaut-il le coup?
Pour les personnes ayant le jeu? surtout les problème de chargement sont-il résolu? et au niveau des lag en partie?


    posted the 07/22/2019 at 10:29 PM by shincloud
    comments (4)
    lion93 posted the 07/22/2019 at 10:29 PM
    Achète toi un vrai monopoly
    ducknsexe posted the 07/22/2019 at 10:37 PM
    Un vrai monopoly game of the trone edition collector pour 14 euros
    axlenz posted the 07/22/2019 at 10:52 PM
    Ce serait plus simple en effet de t'acheter un vrai monopoly. En plus le vrai est transportable comme la switch et ne risque pas de se décharger
    runrunsekai posted the 07/22/2019 at 10:58 PM
    ouai mais on perd pas de pion et de des sur Switch
