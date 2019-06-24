Le Yakuza du japon médiéval de la PS3 ( sortie uniquement au japon ) pourrait faire son retour sur PS4 avec possibilité de le sortir en Europe et US.Daisuke Sato, producer: “Personally, Yakuza: Kenzan is quite suitable to get a ‘Kiwami’ makeover. Kenzan was the first Yakuza game on the PlayStation 3, and only released in Japan. A lot of Western players mentioned that they want to play this game in English, and Asian players also want the game to release in Chinese. And because Kenzan was an early PS3 game, if it were to receive a simple HD remaster it would feel like it’s missing something, so in my opinion a ‘Kiwami’ version would be better.”Sato: “Because Yakuza: Kenzan! is an early game, the overall appearances of the characters are quite old, and so if we were to create a ‘Kiwami’ version, we could possibly find new actors to contract and swap the models out.”