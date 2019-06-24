LE BLOG DES CHEFS D'OEUVRE ET AUTRES CHINOISERIES
gantzeur > blog
Yakuza Kenzan pourrait revenir dans une version Kiwami sur PS4


Le Yakuza du japon médiéval de la PS3 ( sortie uniquement au japon ) pourrait faire son retour sur PS4 avec possibilité de le sortir en Europe et US.

Will you continue to release new Kiwami remakes?


Daisuke Sato, producer: “Personally, Yakuza: Kenzan is quite suitable to get a ‘Kiwami’ makeover. Kenzan was the first Yakuza game on the PlayStation 3, and only released in Japan. A lot of Western players mentioned that they want to play this game in English, and Asian players also want the game to release in Chinese. And because Kenzan was an early PS3 game, if it were to receive a simple HD remaster it would feel like it’s missing something, so in my opinion a ‘Kiwami’ version would be better.”



You’ve mentioned that re-negotiating contracts is quite troublesome. Would you consider making games like Kenzan that don’t really require contracts?

Sato: “Because Yakuza: Kenzan! is an early game, the overall appearances of the characters are quite old, and so if we were to create a ‘Kiwami’ version, we could possibly find new actors to contract and swap the models out.”
https://www.siliconera.com/2019/06/24/yakuza-producer-says-that-yakuza-kenzan-could-get-a-kiwami-version/
    posted the 06/24/2019 at 06:53 PM by gantzeur
    comments (13)
    kira93 posted the 06/24/2019 at 07:01 PM
    Je suis sur Judgement en ce moment , une pur tuerie . Je te le recommande fortement Gantzeur
    birmou posted the 06/24/2019 at 07:01 PM
    Faite le svp et je tourne le dos à la team vostfr !!!!!

    Svp svp faites le
    gantzeur posted the 06/24/2019 at 07:03 PM
    kira93 je le prendrais très bientôt , je suis fan de la série
    kira93 posted the 06/24/2019 at 07:06 PM
    Gantzeur

    Le dernier que j'ai fait des Yakuza était le 3 ensuite j'ai un peu décrocher . Je suis revenue avec celui la et je ne regrette pas

    Jeu d'acteur , story tout es bon et visuellement le jeu a passer un veritable Gap
    gantzeur posted the 06/24/2019 at 07:10 PM
    kira93 le 0 est pour l'instant le meilleur pour moi et le 2 en Kiwami est une tuerie . j'ai juste fait la démo de judgement mais de ce que j'ai pu voir , c'est du pur Yakuza donc je devrais apprécier
    kayama posted the 06/24/2019 at 07:11 PM
    Ce serait trop bien!
    kabuki posted the 06/24/2019 at 07:14 PM
    gantzeur Pareil le 0 et 2 kiwami sont une tuerie, apres j'aime le scenario du 3 qui aurait merite un kiwami
    shido posted the 06/24/2019 at 07:15 PM
    Oh oui
    gantzeur posted the 06/24/2019 at 07:29 PM
    kabuki oui mais le début du 3 m'a traumatiser trop long après derrière oui c'est pas mal
    kaiden posted the 06/24/2019 at 07:54 PM
    oh yehhhh got shit
    minbox posted the 06/24/2019 at 08:42 PM
    Day one
    medoo posted the 06/24/2019 at 09:09 PM
    Fait en japonais a l'époque. Je l'ai purement et simplement adoré !

    Une version Kiwami ( sous titré FR ) ça serait magique !!
    kalas28 posted the 06/24/2019 at 09:18 PM
    franchement non merci qu'ils arrête avec leurs kiwami et bosse sur des suites au lieu de tenter le fric facile.....
