Le Yakuza du japon médiéval de la PS3 ( sortie uniquement au japon ) pourrait faire son retour sur PS4 avec possibilité de le sortir en Europe et US.
Will you continue to release new Kiwami remakes?
Daisuke Sato, producer: “Personally, Yakuza: Kenzan is quite suitable to get a ‘Kiwami’ makeover. Kenzan was the first Yakuza game on the PlayStation 3, and only released in Japan. A lot of Western players mentioned that they want to play this game in English, and Asian players also want the game to release in Chinese. And because Kenzan was an early PS3 game, if it were to receive a simple HD remaster it would feel like it’s missing something, so in my opinion a ‘Kiwami’ version would be better.”
You’ve mentioned that re-negotiating contracts is quite troublesome. Would you consider making games like Kenzan that don’t really require contracts?
Sato: “Because Yakuza: Kenzan! is an early game, the overall appearances of the characters are quite old, and so if we were to create a ‘Kiwami’ version, we could possibly find new actors to contract and swap the models out.”
Svp svp faites le
Le dernier que j'ai fait des Yakuza était le 3 ensuite j'ai un peu décrocher . Je suis revenue avec celui la et je ne regrette pas
Jeu d'acteur , story tout es bon et visuellement le jeu a passer un veritable Gap
Une version Kiwami ( sous titré FR ) ça serait magique !!