Oninaki
name : Oninaki
platform : PC
editor : Square Enix
developer : Tokyo RPG Factory
genre : RPG
other versions : PlayStation 4
guiguif
guiguif
[Square-Enix] Oninaki: Nouveau Trailer
Oninaki de Tokyo RPG Factory (I Am Setsuna) se dote aujourd'hui d'un nouveau trailer presentant les personnages du jeu
Sortie cet été sur PS4, Switch et PC.






    posted the 04/25/2019 at 08:52 AM by guiguif
    comments (3)
    arikado posted the 04/25/2019 at 08:59 AM
    J'adore !!! vivement !!!
    alucardk posted the 04/25/2019 at 08:59 AM
    pas fan du charadesign.
    edgar posted the 04/25/2019 at 09:07 AM
    Magnifique !

    Sinon c’est moi ou le jeu a fait un véritable bon en avant sur le plan technique depuis sa première présentation ?
