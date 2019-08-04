Les légendes ne meurent jamais
amassous > blog
Orelsan sur l’opening de One Punch Man saison 2.
Orelsan a composé un featuring avec JAMProject pour l'opening de OnePunchMan saison 2 !
Plus d’info le lien source en japonais.
Je trouve pas d’extrait je vous met le son que j’ai le plus ecouté d’Orelsan « Sharingan »
http://onepunchman-anime.net/news/archives/2279
    posted the 04/08/2019 at 05:34 PM by amassous
