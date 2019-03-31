profile
shincloud > blog
Cette musique :love:
Je viens de finir l'anime de The Promise Neverland qui est vraiment de qualité, et surtout l'ost qui est sublime du début à la fin

    posted the 03/31/2019 at 06:26 PM by shincloud
    comments (7)
    gat posted the 03/31/2019 at 06:27 PM
    Tu l'as écouté avec l'intégralité de tes casques ?
    negan posted the 03/31/2019 at 06:30 PM
    The Promise Neverland

    shincloud posted the 03/31/2019 at 06:31 PM
    gat Avec mon 7.1
    gat posted the 03/31/2019 at 06:33 PM
    shincloud HS : tu m'as légèrement hypé avec la dernière saison de TWD. J'suis arrivé au dernier épisode du stand alone de Michonne là.
    shincloud posted the 03/31/2019 at 06:36 PM
    gat Le Michonne pue vraiment, mais ce laisse faire, mais la dernière saison conclus bien la série tu verra ^^
    gat posted the 03/31/2019 at 06:42 PM
    shincloud Ouep c'est pas la joie comparé aux saisons 1 et 2.

    Ok.
    furtifdor posted the 03/31/2019 at 06:52 PM
    shincloud Faudrait que je prenne le temps de matter la saison 1 avant lasortie de la 2 en 2020!
