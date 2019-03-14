Les légendes ne meurent jamais
Dragon Ball Super BROLY N°1 en France pour son 1er jour
Tout est dit non?


Le film Dragon Ball Super BROLY est N°1 en France ! Pour son premier jour, il réalise 150 348 entrées en France sur 306 cinémas (dont 99 489 en AVP). Le film est n°1 des nouveautés et n°2 du marché total juste derrière CaptainMarvel⁠.
    posted the 03/14/2019 at 03:13 PM by amassous
