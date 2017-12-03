profile
God of War
name : God of War
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Sony Computer Entertainment
genre : action
[PS4] : 70,6 millions vendues au 3 Décembre 2017
SAN MATEO, Calif., December 7, 2017 – Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) today announced new sales milestones for PlayStation®4 (PS4™) computer entertainment system, PlayStation®VR (PS VR) virtual reality system, and PS4 and PS VR games.

PS4 has cumulatively sold through more than 70.6M units to consumers worldwide as of December 3, 2017.

More than 617.8 million copies of PS4 games have been sold at retail stores globally and through digital downloads on PlayStation®Store as of December 3, 2017.

Based on strong momentum of PS4, PS VR cumulatively sold through more than 2M units to consumers worldwide as of December 3, 2017.

150 titles have been released for PS VR*3, achieving more than 12.2 million copies sold at retail stores globally and through digital downloads on PlayStation Store as of December 3, 2017.
http://www.sie.com/en/corporate/release/2017/171207.html
    posted the 12/07/2017 at 01:32 PM by fandenutella
    comments (6)
    birmou posted the 12/07/2017 at 01:36 PM
    Ah quand même o_O
    MES ACTIONS
    skuldleif posted the 12/07/2017 at 01:36 PM
    si il y avait eu la ps4 slim 1 To pour 199 euros jen aurais fait partie
    hyoga57 posted the 12/07/2017 at 01:36 PM
    Elle dépassera très probablement les 100 millions en fin de carrière...
    dedad posted the 12/07/2017 at 01:37 PM
    sora78 posted the 12/07/2017 at 01:38 PM
    Traduction et images please pour les anglophobes
    Perso j'ai aucun probleme avec un article en Anglais mais bon

    Super nouvelle pour Sony qui doit avoir dépassé les ventes de la 3DS à l'heure actuelle.

    D'ici fin Mars 2018 ils devraient tout juste atteindre leur objectif de 79 millions de consoles vendues
    e3ologue posted the 12/07/2017 at 01:45 PM
    sora78 Super nouvelle pour Sony qui doit avoir dépassé les ventes de la 3DS à l'heure actuelle.

    fin octobre la 3DS était à 69M, si c'est pas déjà le cas, ça finira forcement par le devenir, vu la situation
