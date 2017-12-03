SAN MATEO, Calif., December 7, 2017 – Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) today announced new sales milestones for PlayStation®4 (PS4™) computer entertainment system, PlayStation®VR (PS VR) virtual reality system, and PS4 and PS VR games.



PS4 has cumulatively sold through more than 70.6M units to consumers worldwide as of December 3, 2017.



More than 617.8 million copies of PS4 games have been sold at retail stores globally and through digital downloads on PlayStation®Store as of December 3, 2017.



Based on strong momentum of PS4, PS VR cumulatively sold through more than 2M units to consumers worldwide as of December 3, 2017.



150 titles have been released for PS VR*3, achieving more than 12.2 million copies sold at retail stores globally and through digital downloads on PlayStation Store as of December 3, 2017.