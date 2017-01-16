profile
The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
name : The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : action-adventure
other versions : Wii U -
Zelda Collector en precommande
Le collector de The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild Edition Limitée Nintendo Switch est en precommande chez :

http://jeux-video.fnac.com/a10312754/The-Legend-of-Zelda-Breath-of-the-Wild-Edition-Limitee-Nintendo-Switch-Jeu-donnee-non-specifiee?omnsearchpos=3

https://www.auchan.fr/recherche?text=zelda+switch

https://www.amazon.fr/Legend-Zelda-Breath-%C3%A9dition-limit%C3%A9e/dp/B01MS6R9FG/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&qid=1484570197&sr=8-1&keywords=zelda+switch

99 Euros..
    posted the 01/16/2017 at 12:42 PM by cflamm
    fifine posted the 01/16/2017 at 12:51 PM
    trop chère, il faut déjà acheté la console et ce n'est pas une mince affaire. Je prendrai l'edition simple.
    floflo posted the 01/16/2017 at 12:54 PM
    Pareil, j'attend l édition simple à moins de 60 euros !
    evilchris posted the 01/16/2017 at 01:03 PM
    Par defaut, j'ai préco la switch + le zelda simple sur switch car impossible chez micromania de préco la version wiiU de là à ce que Nintendo nous l'annule...
    maxleresistant posted the 01/16/2017 at 01:04 PM
    floflo le jeu seul est à 70 euros
    shuusaku posted the 01/16/2017 at 01:06 PM
    merci pour l info
    Je l ai pris chez la fnac
    Je voulais le prendre sur amazon il y a quelques jours mais y en avait déjà plus
    Donc merci encore pr le post
    zaifire posted the 01/16/2017 at 01:07 PM
    maxleresistant la version wii u est aussi à 70€ c'est abusé ^^ en espérant que cela baisse d'ici la sortie du jeu.
    hatwa posted the 01/16/2017 at 01:09 PM
    zaifire ça baissera, c'est obligé. Mais merci Nintendo de penser aux acheteurs de la Wii U : pas d'édition collector dessus...
    maxleresistant posted the 01/16/2017 at 01:10 PM
    zaifire yep ca craint.
    minbox posted the 01/16/2017 at 01:11 PM
    Et la version WiiU ?
    zaifire posted the 01/16/2017 at 01:15 PM
    hatwa et surtout il aurait pu garder l'affichage de la map sur le gamepad mais non..
    evilchris posted the 01/16/2017 at 01:26 PM
    zaifire du coup il y a quoi d'afficher sur le gamepad ? "merci d'avoir joué à la version démo allez vous acheter la vrai version sur switch ?"
    zaifire posted the 01/16/2017 at 01:34 PM
    evilchris je crois qu'il y aura un écran noir ou les commandes d'affiché
    evilchris posted the 01/16/2017 at 01:35 PM
    zaifire cette tristesse...
    zorrojohn436 posted the 01/16/2017 at 01:37 PM
    minbox si la version wii u est annulé c'est la fin de Nintendo
    minbox posted the 01/16/2017 at 02:07 PM
    zorrojohn436 si ils font ça...
    djiman posted the 01/16/2017 at 02:52 PM
    Je veux le collector ricain
