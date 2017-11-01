home page
shincloud
Cette conférence de fou furieux n'empêche
Cette intro avec cette orchestre de malade, des frissons encore aujourd'hui
posted the 01/11/2017 at 05:07 PM by shincloud
shincloud
hashtag
posted
the 01/11/2017 at 05:11 PM
Le mec qui gère l'orchestre c'est lui qui s'est occupé de la musique du jeu ?
aiolia081
posted
the 01/11/2017 at 05:11 PM
j'y étais
ryohazuki
posted
the 01/11/2017 at 05:12 PM
Exceptionnel
gantzeur
posted
the 01/11/2017 at 05:12 PM
qu'est qu'ils nous préparent cette année
jenicris
posted
the 01/11/2017 at 05:13 PM
Après la sortie de Nier Automata ça sera le jeu que j'attends le plus sur PS4.
minbox
posted
the 01/11/2017 at 05:16 PM
La musique avant le trailer
lordguyver
posted
the 01/11/2017 at 05:18 PM
God of War cette conférence oh yeah !
linkart
posted
the 01/11/2017 at 05:21 PM
D'autres jeux oui mais God Of War x The Last Of Us Turbo Remix c'est non
justx
posted
the 01/11/2017 at 05:21 PM
hashtag
oui c'est le compositeur de god of war
playstation2008
posted
the 01/11/2017 at 05:27 PM
aiolia081
Sérieux !? Je veux y aller aussi
shincloud
posted
the 01/11/2017 at 05:27 PM
linkart
tu préfère Halo 6 / Gears 5 et Forza 7
l'originalité quoi, je comprend
foxstep
posted
the 01/11/2017 at 05:28 PM
Les conférences MS me font plus bander perso.
linkart
posted
the 01/11/2017 at 05:29 PM
shincloud
bah non je parlais des jeux de la conférence, de Detroit mais bon
whiteweedow25
posted
the 01/11/2017 at 05:30 PM
Une baffe cette conf , ça va être dur de faire mieux à l'E3 2017 mais qui sait ?
contra
posted
the 01/11/2017 at 05:30 PM
playstation2008
Je pense qu'il veut dire qu'il l'a vécu en direct.
op4
posted
the 01/11/2017 at 05:31 PM
On dirait ary abittan avec des cheveux long ^^"
ratchet
posted
the 01/11/2017 at 05:32 PM
hashtag
: Il fait les musiques d'Agents of SHIELD aussi
Du lourd!
sora78
posted
the 01/11/2017 at 05:36 PM
whiteweedow25
Je demande à ce qu'ils fassent aussi bien
c'est tout
whiteweedow25
posted
the 01/11/2017 at 05:36 PM
hashtag
ratchet
Il a fait l'ost de la série Battestar Galactica surtout
anaba
posted
the 01/11/2017 at 05:37 PM
En lisant le titre je m'attendais à voir la conférence de la switch mais genre leakée par un type qui vient du futur pour nous l'apporter.
Ça va trop loin avec cette console là
melkaba
posted
the 01/11/2017 at 05:40 PM
hashtag
C'est Bear MC Creary le compositeur de Battle Star Gallactica Walking Dead et Black Sails
playstation2008
posted
the 01/11/2017 at 05:41 PM
contra
Ah bien vu
mustdie
posted
the 01/11/2017 at 05:50 PM
Belle conférence, mais l'approche du nouveau GOW me fait peur...
aiolia081
posted
the 01/11/2017 at 05:51 PM
playstation2008
Ouais ouais j'étais au premier rang
tiens ma tite vidéo.
shiroyashagin
posted
the 01/11/2017 at 06:00 PM
John Constantine
voxen
posted
the 01/11/2017 at 06:01 PM
Intrigué par Gow et Days Gone m'a capté direct ! Le reste m'intéresse tellement que j'ai oublié...
