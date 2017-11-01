profile
Cette conférence de fou furieux n'empêche
Cette intro avec cette orchestre de malade, des frissons encore aujourd'hui

    posted the 01/11/2017 at 05:07 PM by shincloud
    comments (26)
    hashtag posted the 01/11/2017 at 05:11 PM
    Le mec qui gère l'orchestre c'est lui qui s'est occupé de la musique du jeu ?
    aiolia081 posted the 01/11/2017 at 05:11 PM
    j'y étais
    ryohazuki posted the 01/11/2017 at 05:12 PM
    Exceptionnel
    gantzeur posted the 01/11/2017 at 05:12 PM
    qu'est qu'ils nous préparent cette année
    jenicris posted the 01/11/2017 at 05:13 PM
    Après la sortie de Nier Automata ça sera le jeu que j'attends le plus sur PS4.
    minbox posted the 01/11/2017 at 05:16 PM
    La musique avant le trailer
    lordguyver posted the 01/11/2017 at 05:18 PM
    God of War cette conférence oh yeah !
    linkart posted the 01/11/2017 at 05:21 PM
    D'autres jeux oui mais God Of War x The Last Of Us Turbo Remix c'est non
    justx posted the 01/11/2017 at 05:21 PM
    hashtag
    oui c'est le compositeur de god of war
    playstation2008 posted the 01/11/2017 at 05:27 PM
    aiolia081 Sérieux !? Je veux y aller aussi
    shincloud posted the 01/11/2017 at 05:27 PM
    linkart tu préfère Halo 6 / Gears 5 et Forza 7 l'originalité quoi, je comprend
    foxstep posted the 01/11/2017 at 05:28 PM
    Les conférences MS me font plus bander perso.
    linkart posted the 01/11/2017 at 05:29 PM
    shincloud bah non je parlais des jeux de la conférence, de Detroit mais bon
    whiteweedow25 posted the 01/11/2017 at 05:30 PM
    Une baffe cette conf , ça va être dur de faire mieux à l'E3 2017 mais qui sait ?
    contra posted the 01/11/2017 at 05:30 PM
    playstation2008 Je pense qu'il veut dire qu'il l'a vécu en direct.
    op4 posted the 01/11/2017 at 05:31 PM
    On dirait ary abittan avec des cheveux long ^^"
    ratchet posted the 01/11/2017 at 05:32 PM
    hashtag: Il fait les musiques d'Agents of SHIELD aussi Du lourd!
    sora78 posted the 01/11/2017 at 05:36 PM
    whiteweedow25 Je demande à ce qu'ils fassent aussi bien c'est tout
    whiteweedow25 posted the 01/11/2017 at 05:36 PM
    hashtag ratchet Il a fait l'ost de la série Battestar Galactica surtout
    anaba posted the 01/11/2017 at 05:37 PM
    En lisant le titre je m'attendais à voir la conférence de la switch mais genre leakée par un type qui vient du futur pour nous l'apporter.
    Ça va trop loin avec cette console là
    melkaba posted the 01/11/2017 at 05:40 PM
    hashtag C'est Bear MC Creary le compositeur de Battle Star Gallactica Walking Dead et Black Sails
    playstation2008 posted the 01/11/2017 at 05:41 PM
    contra Ah bien vu
    mustdie posted the 01/11/2017 at 05:50 PM
    Belle conférence, mais l'approche du nouveau GOW me fait peur...
    aiolia081 posted the 01/11/2017 at 05:51 PM
    playstation2008 Ouais ouais j'étais au premier rang tiens ma tite vidéo.
    shiroyashagin posted the 01/11/2017 at 06:00 PM
    John Constantine
    voxen posted the 01/11/2017 at 06:01 PM
    Intrigué par Gow et Days Gone m'a capté direct ! Le reste m'intéresse tellement que j'ai oublié...
    citer un membre