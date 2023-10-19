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Actu anime / manga et bien plus !
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phase1
,
elcidfx
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yanssou
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esets
,
minx
,
a2j
,
supatony
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Fatal Fury : City of the Wolves
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SNK Corporation
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combat
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hyoga57
,
davenor
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name :
Manga - Verse
title :
Actu anime / manga et bien plus !
screen name :
mangacity
url :
http://www.gamekyo.com/group/mangacity
official website :
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creator :
yanssou
creation date :
10/19/2023
last update :
06/19/2026
description :
L'actualité manga et anime sur gamekyo
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Fatal Fury COTW : Kenshiro présente son gameplay
JV
"Tu es déjà mort… !"
Kenshiro d'Hokuto No Ken présente son gameplay à travers une nouvelle bande annonce, le personnage emblématique arrive ce mois dans le pass.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=56rgfrnmkUk&pp=0gcJCT8LAYcqIYzv
tags :
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osiris67
,
loreislife
posted the 06/19/2026 at 01:34 PM by
yanssou
comments (
11
)
balf
posted
the 06/19/2026 at 01:36 PM
medoo
posted
the 06/19/2026 at 01:42 PM
J'aime Kenshiro.
fritesmayo76
posted
the 06/19/2026 at 01:57 PM
Y a plus de budget pour les animations? Il arrive à faire cheap dans un jeu déjà à mal techniquement..
ravyxxs
posted
the 06/19/2026 at 02:12 PM
alucardhellsing
posted
the 06/19/2026 at 02:27 PM
altendorf
posted
the 06/19/2026 at 02:32 PM
Faut augmenter le budget Mohammed ben Salmane
alexkidd
posted
the 06/19/2026 at 02:58 PM
C'est quoi cette furie toute merdique.
burningcrimson
posted
the 06/19/2026 at 07:06 PM
Et après ils se demandent pourquoi le jeu décolle pas...
mercure7
posted
the 06/20/2026 at 03:59 AM
Ils sont juste nuls à chier pour faire des trailers. . .
C'est dingue.
Le match uploadé ici donne mille fois plus envie que ce trailer
Faut virer les mecs qui gèrent la partie comm' et vite
https://youtu.be/v5JrXqkM06E?is=_XmvgrB7T-NODDiV
mercure7
posted
the 06/20/2026 at 04:24 AM
A priori, il peut ''stun/dizzy'' ses adversaires, ce qui n'existe pas dans CotW normalement...
Il a l'air incroyable...
https://youtu.be/Urhgwhr_IeM?is=Q2ItoqCQKU263aC9
mercure7
posted
the 06/20/2026 at 04:25 AM
burningcrimson
Regarde les 2 dev matchs
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C'est dingue.
Le match uploadé ici donne mille fois plus envie que ce trailer
Faut virer les mecs qui gèrent la partie comm' et vite
https://youtu.be/v5JrXqkM06E?is=_XmvgrB7T-NODDiV
Il a l'air incroyable...
https://youtu.be/Urhgwhr_IeM?is=Q2ItoqCQKU263aC9