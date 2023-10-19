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Fatal Fury : City of the Wolves
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name : Fatal Fury : City of the Wolves
platform : PC
editor : SNK Corporation
developer : SNK Playmore
genre : combat
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5 - Switch
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Manga - Verse
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name : Manga - Verse
title : Actu anime / manga et bien plus !
screen name : mangacity
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/mangacity
official website : http://
creator : yanssou
creation date : 10/19/2023
last update : 06/19/2026
description : L'actualité manga et anime sur gamekyo
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Fatal Fury COTW : Kenshiro présente son gameplay
JV


"Tu es déjà mort… !"

Kenshiro d'Hokuto No Ken présente son gameplay à travers une nouvelle bande annonce, le personnage emblématique arrive ce mois dans le pass.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=56rgfrnmkUk&pp=0gcJCT8LAYcqIYzv
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    Who likes this ?
    osiris67, loreislife
    posted the 06/19/2026 at 01:34 PM by yanssou
    comments (11)
    balf posted the 06/19/2026 at 01:36 PM
    medoo posted the 06/19/2026 at 01:42 PM
    J'aime Kenshiro.
    fritesmayo76 posted the 06/19/2026 at 01:57 PM
    Y a plus de budget pour les animations? Il arrive à faire cheap dans un jeu déjà à mal techniquement..
    ravyxxs posted the 06/19/2026 at 02:12 PM
    alucardhellsing posted the 06/19/2026 at 02:27 PM
    altendorf posted the 06/19/2026 at 02:32 PM
    Faut augmenter le budget Mohammed ben Salmane
    alexkidd posted the 06/19/2026 at 02:58 PM
    C'est quoi cette furie toute merdique.
    burningcrimson posted the 06/19/2026 at 07:06 PM
    Et après ils se demandent pourquoi le jeu décolle pas...
    mercure7 posted the 06/20/2026 at 03:59 AM
    Ils sont juste nuls à chier pour faire des trailers. . .

    C'est dingue.

    Le match uploadé ici donne mille fois plus envie que ce trailer

    Faut virer les mecs qui gèrent la partie comm' et vite

    https://youtu.be/v5JrXqkM06E?is=_XmvgrB7T-NODDiV
    mercure7 posted the 06/20/2026 at 04:24 AM
    A priori, il peut ''stun/dizzy'' ses adversaires, ce qui n'existe pas dans CotW normalement...

    Il a l'air incroyable...

    https://youtu.be/Urhgwhr_IeM?is=Q2ItoqCQKU263aC9
    mercure7 posted the 06/20/2026 at 04:25 AM
    burningcrimson Regarde les 2 dev matchs
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