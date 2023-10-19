profile
Little Nightmares
name : Little Nightmares
platform : PC
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : Tarsier Studios
genre : autre
multiplayer : non
european release date : 04/28/2017
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
Manga - Verse
name : Manga - Verse
title : Actu anime / manga et bien plus !
screen name : mangacity
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/mangacity
official website : http://
creator : yanssou
creation date : 10/19/2023
last update : 06/24/2025
description : L'actualité manga et anime sur gamekyo
articles : 308
visites since opening : 545041
subscribers : 15
bloggers : 7
Little Nightmares est adapté en film Stop-Motion / Teaser
JV


Une annonce surprenante , Little Nightmares est adapté en film Stop Motion , un projet tenu secret qui se dévoile dans un court teaser.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y4CM3i39Z08&ab_channel=BANDAINAMCOEurope
    marcelpatulacci, adamjensen
    posted the 06/24/2025 at 07:53 PM by yanssou
    comments (3)
    marcelpatulacci posted the 06/24/2025 at 08:08 PM
    adamjensen posted the 06/24/2025 at 08:22 PM
    Dans ce cas, j'espère qu'ils adapterons le 1er.
    Il y a vraiment un truc à faire avec.
    bladagun posted the 06/24/2025 at 09:01 PM
    C'est vraiment vrai ? C'est incroyable si oui
