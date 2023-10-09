accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
Des Jeux et des Histoires
profile
143
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
rosewood
,
aiolia081
,
supatony
,
shanks
,
mickurt
,
darkparadize
,
kenrock
,
fullbuster
,
soulshunt
,
trungz
,
dx93
,
minbox
,
escobar
,
traveller
,
neokiller
,
diablass59
,
anakaris
,
opthomas
,
drakeramore
,
eldren
,
e3payne
,
lordkupo
,
cyberwolf22
,
lz
,
naughtydog
,
hyoga57
,
strez
,
furtifdor
,
asus
,
bluelight
,
friteforever
,
anonymous340
,
oxy
,
kurosama
,
spawnini
,
noctisenix
,
cuthbert
,
monkeydluffy
,
jf17
,
squall04
,
badaboumisback
,
kyogamer
,
giusnake
,
lipdeutsch
,
kira93
,
killerdu34
,
nayth57
,
jojoplay4
,
binou87
,
ninja17
,
onirinku
,
stardustx
,
rebellion
,
station4play
,
wario
,
asmita
,
oloman334
,
odv78
,
lightning
,
yosp
,
chester
,
milo42
,
t800
,
jeanouillz
,
cortes
,
narukamisan
,
heracles
,
hado78
,
gizmo2142
,
sakonoko
,
nduvel
,
jorostar
,
galneryus
,
davidhm
,
ravyxxs
,
kisukesan
,
linuxclan
,
gamergunz
,
nekonoctis
,
kazuu
,
facecloaker
,
jeuxvideo1
,
leblogdeshacka
,
kanda
,
birmou
,
leonr4
,
23h59
,
jeuxvideo2
,
megadante
,
naruto780
,
mugimando
,
spilner
,
parisesports
,
ayao
,
strifedcloud
,
byblis
,
mattewlogan
,
serialgamer7
,
hoverboard
,
blackjack
,
espiondu69
,
robinhood
,
rio33
,
shambala93
,
jerome2000
,
imprim
,
tynokarts
,
torotoro59
,
roxloud
,
inmyphone
,
ootaniisensei
,
titimovie
,
jasonm
,
rayzorx09
,
raph64
,
dedad
,
rachidd
,
tolgafury
,
burningcrimson
,
duraty
,
davonizuka
,
walterwhite
,
aym
,
trichejeux
,
sniper3d
,
ureshiisekai69
,
anaislayu
,
joueurn1
,
jeuxmobile
,
emmanue
,
mortcocasse
,
lolise
,
kratoszeus
,
cannabidiol
,
sorakairi86
,
cannatonic
,
yanssou
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
arthdy
,
axlenz
,
isiel
,
kr16
,
kenpokan
name :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
official website :
http://eu.playstation.com/europe/europe_select.jhtml
group information
5
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
nicolasgourry
,
stardustx
,
plistter
,
magium
,
gat
name :
Le QG du JV
title :
Des Jeux et des Histoires
screen name :
storygames
url :
http://www.gamekyo.com/group/storygames
official website :
http://https://www.gamekyo.com
creator :
yanssou
creation date :
09/10/2023
last update :
10/28/2024
description :
Un jeu ou plusieurs jeux mémorables qui vous tiennent particulièrement a cœur ? Ce groupe permet de faire découvrir l'histoire des jeux vidéos tout en mettant en avant les studios qui les ont produits.
tags :
games
articles :
20
visites since opening :
69938
subscribers :
1
bloggers :
1
yanssou
(creator)
channel
all
Atlus
Burnout
Cuphead
Rayman / Sucker Punch Production
Xbox
Ubisoft
FromSoftware
Playstation
Nintendo
Square Enix
Capcom
Games Story : Santa Monica Studio et God Of War
Playstation
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/God_of_War_(2005_video_game)
https://godofwar.fandom.com/wiki/God_of_War_
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/God_of_War_III
https://blog.playstation.com/2019/12/19/santa-monica-studio-celebrates-20-years-with-concept-art-from-god-of-war/
Playstation Inside
-
https://playstationinside.fr/santa-monica-studio
tags :
playstation
god of war
santa monica studio
6
Likes
Who likes this ?
jowy14
,
thekingman1
,
roxloud
,
bogsnake
,
squall06
,
hastis
posted the 10/28/2024 at 06:31 PM by
yanssou
comments (
7
)
squall06
posted
the 10/28/2024 at 07:05 PM
Le croquis sur sopalin
shambala93
posted
the 10/28/2024 at 07:26 PM
Top article à lire !
jowy14
posted
the 10/28/2024 at 07:32 PM
Un article de qualité
Merci à toi pour cette bonne lecture
yanssou
posted
the 10/28/2024 at 07:39 PM
squall06
ça m'a scotché aussi
shambala93
jowy14
merci ça fait plaisir
hastis
posted
the 10/28/2024 at 08:55 PM
Article excellent !!!
kratoszeus
posted
the 10/28/2024 at 09:02 PM
LE gow 2018 mon préféré, le 3 en deuxieme
playstation2008
posted
the 10/28/2024 at 09:19 PM
squall06
Nous on laisse nos traces de pneus ou au mieux de salives... eux te dessinent une franchise de fou
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
Merci à toi pour cette bonne lecture
shambala93 jowy14 merci ça fait plaisir