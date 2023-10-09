Des Jeux et des Histoires
Sony Interactive Entertainment
Sony Interactive Entertainment
official website : http://eu.playstation.com/europe/europe_select.jhtml
Le QG du JV
Le QG du JV
Des Jeux et des Histoires
screen name : storygames
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/storygames
official website : http://https://www.gamekyo.com
yanssou
09/10/2023
10/28/2024
Un jeu ou plusieurs jeux mémorables qui vous tiennent particulièrement a cœur ? Ce groupe permet de faire découvrir l'histoire des jeux vidéos tout en mettant en avant les studios qui les ont produits.
tags : games
articles : 20
visites since opening : 69938
subscribers : 1
bloggers : 1
Games Story : Santa Monica Studio et God Of War
Playstation
































































https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/God_of_War_(2005_video_game)

https://godofwar.fandom.com/wiki/God_of_War_

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/God_of_War_III

https://blog.playstation.com/2019/12/19/santa-monica-studio-celebrates-20-years-with-concept-art-from-god-of-war/
Playstation Inside - https://playstationinside.fr/santa-monica-studio
    tags : playstation god of war santa monica studio
    6
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    jowy14, thekingman1, roxloud, bogsnake, squall06, hastis
    posted the 10/28/2024 at 06:31 PM by yanssou
    comments (7)
    squall06 posted the 10/28/2024 at 07:05 PM
    Le croquis sur sopalin
    shambala93 posted the 10/28/2024 at 07:26 PM
    Top article à lire !
    jowy14 posted the 10/28/2024 at 07:32 PM
    Un article de qualité
    Merci à toi pour cette bonne lecture
    yanssou posted the 10/28/2024 at 07:39 PM
    squall06 ça m'a scotché aussi

    shambala93 jowy14 merci ça fait plaisir
    hastis posted the 10/28/2024 at 08:55 PM
    Article excellent !!!
    kratoszeus posted the 10/28/2024 at 09:02 PM
    LE gow 2018 mon préféré, le 3 en deuxieme
    playstation2008 posted the 10/28/2024 at 09:19 PM
    squall06 Nous on laisse nos traces de pneus ou au mieux de salives... eux te dessinent une franchise de fou
