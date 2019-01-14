C'est dimanche : pêle-mêle !
C'est dimanche : pêle-mêle !
C'est dimanche : pêle-mêle !



Parfait



J'ai ri



Sale



CRADE



Michel Ange aime ça



lol







Imaginez le Nokia 3310 alors



Des choses sombres



Oups



C'est qui ça ?



Faut qu'elle prenne cher Amber



Un des grands mystères



Chrome fait décoller ton ordi











Quel boss



Le Pape dans le frigo ?



"Tu deviennes fou"



OUI



C'est trop



Elle a déjà tout remboursé



OUI








    kevisiano posted the 05/29/2022 at 04:30 PM
    I'm back (vite fait mais I'm back quand même)
    iglooo posted the 05/29/2022 at 04:35 PM
    zekura posted the 05/29/2022 at 04:36 PM
    J'ai pas compris le chat ?
    apollokami posted the 05/29/2022 at 04:43 PM
    Lara Croft excellent
    opthomas posted the 05/29/2022 at 04:49 PM
    La Prison, la capote et l'appelodon m'ont tué

    zekura le chat est aussi un oiseau regarde le graphique X / Y
    nicolasgourry posted the 05/29/2022 at 04:52 PM
    J'aime bien le jeu de mot avec "Raiponce"
    mafacenligne posted the 05/29/2022 at 05:23 PM
    excellent
    yukilin posted the 05/29/2022 at 05:26 PM
    Bien
    kikoo31 posted the 05/29/2022 at 05:28 PM
    Lara croft

    celui de melanchon c'est pour octobar
    escobar posted the 05/29/2022 at 05:44 PM
    Excellent
    ryadr posted the 05/29/2022 at 05:47 PM
    Vivement qu'on s'en débarrasse de ce taré de Melonchon !
    marcelpatulacci posted the 05/29/2022 at 06:05 PM
    De l'art
    zekura posted the 05/29/2022 at 06:09 PM
    opthomas ahhhhhhh merci !
