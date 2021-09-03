accueil
Scan Manga
group information
name :
Scan Manga
title :
Scan Manga
screen name :
scanmanga
url :
http://www.gamekyo.com/group/scanmanga
official website :
http://
creator :
dragonkevin
creation date :
12/27/2012
last update :
03/09/2021
description :
Suivez ici tous vos mangas favoris : One Piece, Hunter x Hunter, Shingeki no Kyojin, Naruto, Fairy Tail, Bleach, Seven Deadly Sins, Toriko, One-Punch Man, Dragon Ball Super, etc.
tags :
manga
bleach
naruto
one piece
scan
fairy tail
toriko
hunter x hunter
shingeki no kyojin
seven deadly sins
dragon ball super
one-punch man
articles :
951
visites since opening :
2913814
subscribers :
61
bloggers :
14
dragonkevin
(creator)
diablass59
(administrator)
rebellion
(administrator)
jf17
(administrator)
koriyu
(administrator)
hyoga57
(administrator)
nindo64
(administrator)
tripy73
(administrator)
aizen
(editor)
vlade
(editor)
qbigaara49
(editor)
thelastone
(editor)
hado78
(editor)
legend83
(editor)
Shingeki no Kyojin 138 - VF
Shingeki no Kyojin
Salutations !
Dans cet avant dernier chapitre du manga, la trame prend une tournure pour le moins inattendue et surtout dramatique...
Shingeki no Kyojin 138 - VF
Bonne lecture à tous
scan-fr.cc
-
https://www.scan-fr.cc/manga/shingeki-no-kyojin/138
shingeki no kyojin
posted the 03/09/2021 at 12:24 PM by
nindo64
comments (
5
)
nindo64
posted
the 03/09/2021 at 12:24 PM
SNK 138 VF
koriyu
furtifdor
qbigaara49
terikku
arknight92
neclord83
kyonima
diablass59
sdkios
rebellion
momotaros
thelastone
legend83
cort
mugimando
gantzeur
posted
the 03/09/2021 at 12:38 PM
Cette dinguerie ! J'ai tellement hâte de voir le prochain et voir si tous le monde meurt
rbz
posted
the 03/09/2021 at 12:47 PM
des belles planches, après hormis les transfo de qui vous savez, c'est un final assez décevant. bonne chance a isayama pour cloturer ça en 40 pages ...
5120x2880
posted
the 03/09/2021 at 12:57 PM
Prévisible pour ma part, dans le sens où les ennemis d'hier sont les amis d'aujourd'hui, Eren fidèle à lui-même (ou plutôt à l'image qu'il véhicule depuis le premier chapitre), et quel meilleur moment pour Mikasa que l'avant dernier chapitre pour sortir de sa boucle ? Difficile de pas s'y attendre même si c'est une fangirl d'Eren du coup (entre ça, le pseudo mensonge sur les Ackerman et la réticence de Mikasa dans les derniers chapitres, l'effet de surprise est raté), on a même droit à la conversation classique dans un rêve avec une maison de campagne. Après c'est pas spécialement mauvais non plus.
testament
posted
the 03/09/2021 at 01:15 PM
Je préfère une fin banal qu'un truc subtil mais qui s'éternise jusqu'à en perdre sa saveur.
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
