name : Scan Manga
title : Scan Manga
screen name : scanmanga
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/scanmanga
official website : http://
creator : dragonkevin
creation date : 12/27/2012
last update : 03/09/2021
description : Suivez ici tous vos mangas favoris : One Piece, Hunter x Hunter, Shingeki no Kyojin, Naruto, Fairy Tail, Bleach, Seven Deadly Sins, Toriko, One-Punch Man, Dragon Ball Super, etc.
tags : manga bleach naruto one piece scan fairy tail toriko hunter x hunter shingeki no kyojin seven deadly sins dragon ball super one-punch man
articles : 951
visites since opening : 2913814
subscribers : 61
bloggers : 14
Shingeki no Kyojin 138 - VF
Shingeki no Kyojin


Salutations !

Dans cet avant dernier chapitre du manga, la trame prend une tournure pour le moins inattendue et surtout dramatique...

Shingeki no Kyojin 138 - VF

Bonne lecture à tous
scan-fr.cc - https://www.scan-fr.cc/manga/shingeki-no-kyojin/138
    tags : shingeki no kyojin
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    cijfer
    posted the 03/09/2021 at 12:24 PM by nindo64
    comments (5)
    nindo64 posted the 03/09/2021 at 12:24 PM
    SNK 138 VF koriyu furtifdor qbigaara49 terikku arknight92 neclord83 kyonima diablass59 sdkios rebellion momotaros thelastone legend83 cort mugimando
    gantzeur posted the 03/09/2021 at 12:38 PM
    Cette dinguerie ! J'ai tellement hâte de voir le prochain et voir si tous le monde meurt
    rbz posted the 03/09/2021 at 12:47 PM
    des belles planches, après hormis les transfo de qui vous savez, c'est un final assez décevant. bonne chance a isayama pour cloturer ça en 40 pages ...
    5120x2880 posted the 03/09/2021 at 12:57 PM
    Prévisible pour ma part, dans le sens où les ennemis d'hier sont les amis d'aujourd'hui, Eren fidèle à lui-même (ou plutôt à l'image qu'il véhicule depuis le premier chapitre), et quel meilleur moment pour Mikasa que l'avant dernier chapitre pour sortir de sa boucle ? Difficile de pas s'y attendre même si c'est une fangirl d'Eren du coup (entre ça, le pseudo mensonge sur les Ackerman et la réticence de Mikasa dans les derniers chapitres, l'effet de surprise est raté), on a même droit à la conversation classique dans un rêve avec une maison de campagne. Après c'est pas spécialement mauvais non plus.
    testament posted the 03/09/2021 at 01:15 PM
    Je préfère une fin banal qu'un truc subtil mais qui s'éternise jusqu'à en perdre sa saveur.
