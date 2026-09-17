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Atelier Karia
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name : Atelier Karia
platform : PC
editor : Koei Tecmo
developer : Gust
genre : RPG
other versions : Xbox Series X - Playstation 5 - Switch 2
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Atelier Karia : Trailer avec les personnages d'Atelier Yumia
Nouveau trailer pour Atelier Karia avec les personnages d'Atelier Yumia.

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    posted the 09/17/2026 at 02:45 PM by guiguif
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