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Spider-Man Brand New Day : Nouveau Trailer
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    victornewman, kisukesan
    posted the 06/17/2026 at 07:28 PM by guiguif
    comments (11)
    victornewman posted the 06/17/2026 at 07:36 PM
    ça donne envie !
    sylphide posted the 06/17/2026 at 07:46 PM
    Cela donne envie d'aller le voir, clairement au ciné !!
    icebergbrulant posted the 06/17/2026 at 07:54 PM
    Sony va se gaver
    xynot posted the 06/17/2026 at 07:57 PM
    Enfin la hype depuis le départ de Jon Watts
    kevinmccallisterrr posted the 06/17/2026 at 08:01 PM
    Un ami bosse dessus en ce moment à Vancouver ça a l’air bien ouf encore ce 3ème épisode
    mrpopulus posted the 06/17/2026 at 08:08 PM
    kevinmccallisterrr "4 ème" xD
    aozora78 posted the 06/17/2026 at 08:53 PM
    xynot 100%
    bladagun posted the 06/17/2026 at 09:01 PM
    Ho purée déjà dans 1 mois !
    22 posted the 06/17/2026 at 10:43 PM
    Pas fan de SM mais depuis les Amazing j'ai passé un bon moment sur chaque film. En ce moment je me fais les Spider-Noir que je préfère de loin au films.

    La je me suis arrêter a la moitié du trailer parce que limite on dirait ils nous spoil tous le film, j'ai remarqué ça depuis un moment avec les films Marvel.
    taiko posted the 06/18/2026 at 05:51 AM
    Ça a l'air vraiment très sympa
    pimoody posted the 06/18/2026 at 09:02 AM
    La photographie des la plupart des films modernes, c’est une vrai plaie.
    Je viens de regarder ceux de Sam Raimi, en terme de mise en scène et photographie, tes à milles lieux en terme de cinéma.
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