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Jeu Fini
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Spider-Man Brand New Day : Nouveau Trailer
VF
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victornewman
,
kisukesan
posted the 06/17/2026 at 07:28 PM by
guiguif
comments (
11
)
victornewman
posted
the 06/17/2026 at 07:36 PM
ça donne envie !
sylphide
posted
the 06/17/2026 at 07:46 PM
Cela donne envie d'aller le voir, clairement au ciné !!
icebergbrulant
posted
the 06/17/2026 at 07:54 PM
Sony va se gaver
xynot
posted
the 06/17/2026 at 07:57 PM
Enfin la hype depuis le départ de Jon Watts
kevinmccallisterrr
posted
the 06/17/2026 at 08:01 PM
Un ami bosse dessus en ce moment à Vancouver
ça a l’air bien ouf encore ce 3ème épisode
mrpopulus
posted
the 06/17/2026 at 08:08 PM
kevinmccallisterrr
"4 ème" xD
aozora78
posted
the 06/17/2026 at 08:53 PM
xynot
100%
bladagun
posted
the 06/17/2026 at 09:01 PM
Ho purée déjà dans 1 mois !
22
posted
the 06/17/2026 at 10:43 PM
Pas fan de SM mais depuis les Amazing j'ai passé un bon moment sur chaque film. En ce moment je me fais les Spider-Noir que je préfère de loin au films.
La je me suis arrêter a la moitié du trailer parce que limite on dirait ils nous spoil tous le film, j'ai remarqué ça depuis un moment avec les films Marvel.
taiko
posted
the 06/18/2026 at 05:51 AM
Ça a l'air vraiment très sympa
pimoody
posted
the 06/18/2026 at 09:02 AM
La photographie des la plupart des films modernes, c’est une vrai plaie.
Je viens de regarder ceux de Sam Raimi, en terme de mise en scène et photographie, tes à milles lieux en terme de cinéma.
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La je me suis arrêter a la moitié du trailer parce que limite on dirait ils nous spoil tous le film, j'ai remarqué ça depuis un moment avec les films Marvel.
Je viens de regarder ceux de Sam Raimi, en terme de mise en scène et photographie, tes à milles lieux en terme de cinéma.