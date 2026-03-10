profile
Framerate, résolution, RT : de Crimson Desert sur consoles/PC


https://crimsondesert.pearlabyss.com/en-us/News/Notice/Detail?_boardNo=62
    posted the 03/10/2026 at 03:15 PM by jenicris
    comments (12)
    rogeraf posted the 03/10/2026 at 03:18 PM
    La serie S arrivera elle a encaisser le Bouzin meme a 720p
    On sent que les mecs veulent en vendre. C'est propre leur page
    skuldleif posted the 03/10/2026 at 03:23 PM
    comme d'habitude ca sera mode perf XSX pour moi si le sacrifice n'est pas trop prononcé visuellement , meme en ayant une TV qui permet le mode balanced , je prefere vraiment les mode perf

    rogeraf en mode 30 fps ca ira bien comme tout les jeux sur cette machine
    romgamer6859 posted the 03/10/2026 at 03:24 PM
    jenicris tu vas l'acheter?
    jenicris posted the 03/10/2026 at 03:25 PM
    romgamer6859 je vais attendre les test, mais il m'intéresse un peu
    shining posted the 03/10/2026 at 03:27 PM
    Attention ultra est pas le max pour info , on vois dans certaine vidéo qu'il a realistic après.
    rogeraf posted the 03/10/2026 at 03:32 PM
    skuldleif Oui, et avec les TV modernes, même un rendu quasi 40 fps ce qui est nickel. En dragon, ca pourrait aller vite ...
    romgamer6859 posted the 03/10/2026 at 03:33 PM
    jenicris perso bof, j'ai bien peur que l'histoire soit en retrait et quand j'ai vu les vidéos sur le début du jeu où tu dois ramoner une cheminée ou chercher un chat, mouais.
    Je sais qu'un MMO solo n'existe pas mais ça me fait penser à ça.
    xynot posted the 03/10/2026 at 03:35 PM
    Ça va faire péter l'ultra perso
    shambala93 posted the 03/10/2026 at 03:36 PM
    4K ultra 60 fps ++ sur PC !
    pcverso posted the 03/10/2026 at 03:38 PM
    Parfait ce sera en ultra alors , tellement hate
    abookhouseboy posted the 03/10/2026 at 04:16 PM
    Comme je vais en profiter toutes options à fond, celui-là !
    malroth posted the 03/10/2026 at 04:20 PM
    Mon pc avec rtx 5080 l'attends
