jenicris
articles : 1821
1821
visites since opening : 4362236
4362236
jenicris
> blog
Framerate, résolution, RT : de Crimson Desert sur consoles/PC
https://crimsondesert.pearlabyss.com/en-us/News/Notice/Detail?_boardNo=62
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 03/10/2026 at 03:15 PM by
jenicris
comments (
12
)
rogeraf
posted
the 03/10/2026 at 03:18 PM
La serie S arrivera elle a encaisser le Bouzin meme a 720p
On sent que les mecs veulent en vendre. C'est propre leur page
skuldleif
posted
the 03/10/2026 at 03:23 PM
comme d'habitude ca sera mode perf XSX pour moi si le sacrifice n'est pas trop prononcé visuellement , meme en ayant une TV qui permet le mode balanced , je prefere vraiment les mode perf
rogeraf
en mode 30 fps ca ira bien comme tout les jeux sur cette machine
romgamer6859
posted
the 03/10/2026 at 03:24 PM
jenicris
tu vas l'acheter?
jenicris
posted
the 03/10/2026 at 03:25 PM
romgamer6859
je vais attendre les test, mais il m'intéresse un peu
shining
posted
the 03/10/2026 at 03:27 PM
Attention ultra est pas le max pour info , on vois dans certaine vidéo qu'il a realistic après.
rogeraf
posted
the 03/10/2026 at 03:32 PM
skuldleif
Oui, et avec les TV modernes, même un rendu quasi 40 fps ce qui est nickel. En dragon, ca pourrait aller vite ...
romgamer6859
posted
the 03/10/2026 at 03:33 PM
jenicris
perso bof, j'ai bien peur que l'histoire soit en retrait et quand j'ai vu les vidéos sur le début du jeu où tu dois ramoner une cheminée ou chercher un chat, mouais.
Je sais qu'un MMO solo n'existe pas mais ça me fait penser à ça.
xynot
posted
the 03/10/2026 at 03:35 PM
Ça va faire péter l'ultra perso
shambala93
posted
the 03/10/2026 at 03:36 PM
4K ultra 60 fps ++ sur PC !
pcverso
posted
the 03/10/2026 at 03:38 PM
Parfait ce sera en ultra alors , tellement hate
abookhouseboy
posted
the 03/10/2026 at 04:16 PM
Comme je vais en profiter toutes options à fond, celui-là !
malroth
posted
the 03/10/2026 at 04:20 PM
Mon pc avec rtx 5080 l'attends
