profile
Code Vein II
0
Likers
name : Code Vein II
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : N.C
genre : action-RPG
other versions : PC - Xbox Series X
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
guiguif
182
Likes
Likers
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 6648
visites since opening : 11953929
guiguif > blog
all
Code Vein II: Trailer de Noah G. MagMell
Nouveau trailer pour Code Vein II centré sur Noah G. MagMell qui fera parti des alliés qui accompagneront notre héro.

    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    yukilin
    posted the 11/14/2025 at 02:22 PM by guiguif
    comments (2)
    akinen posted the 11/14/2025 at 02:58 PM
    Heureusement qu'ils n'ont pas fait de jeux de mot avec Magma
    kujotaro posted the 11/14/2025 at 03:09 PM
    Le monde a l'air cool a parcourir on dirait.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo