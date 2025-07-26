profile
Phantom Blade Zero
name : Phantom Blade Zero
platform : Playstation 5
editor : S-Games
developer : S-Games
genre : action
other versions : PC -
Phantom Blade Zero: 22 Minutes de Gameplay
Via IGN China

https://www.gematsu.com/2025/07/phantom-blade-zero-22-minutes-of-s-party-2025-gameplay
    marcelpatulacci
    posted the 07/26/2025 at 03:41 PM by guiguif
    comments (4)
    volran posted the 07/26/2025 at 05:20 PM
    Merci pour la vidéo! Je l'attends vraiment avec impatience, mais d'abord Soul Lost Aside
    kujotaro posted the 07/26/2025 at 05:51 PM
    C'est day one absolu lui.
    zanpa posted the 07/26/2025 at 05:54 PM
    Les animations sont top ! Les mobs ont l’air d’être ultra tanki ! Même le moindre trash !
    killia posted the 07/26/2025 at 06:34 PM
    mama
