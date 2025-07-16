profile
all
Mortal Kombat 2 : première (vraie) affiche teaser + RDV demain
Jeux Video



Bande-annonce dévoilée demain.
Il était temps, le film sort fin octobre

Et je reste curieux.
Le premier avait de bons points, juste que la structure "introduction" était frustrante.
    posted the 07/16/2025 at 04:07 PM by shanks
    comments (3)
    gat posted the 07/16/2025 at 04:09 PM
    « Hahahaha ! Pardon… »
    beyondgood074 posted the 07/16/2025 at 05:14 PM
    J'ai bien aimé le premier, mais clairement en dessous de celui de 1995 bien trop sous coté.
    Les 15 premières minutes étaient géniales, ensuite on avait l'impression d'assister à un début de film tout le long.
    J'espère qu'on assistera au tournoi sur celui là !
    jaysennnin posted the 07/16/2025 at 05:40 PM
    "musique techno de fond" Mooortalllll Kommmbaaaat
