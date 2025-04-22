profile
Clair Obscur : Expedition 33
name : Clair Obscur : Expedition 33
platform : PC
editor : Kepler Interactive
developer : Sandfall Interactive
genre : RPG
other versions : Xbox Series X - Playstation 5
yanssou
yanssou
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 : 33 min d'ost / Nos vies en Lumière


Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 - Nos vies en Lumière composé par Lorien Testard ft. Alice Duport-Percier.

Le titre sera disponible ce jeudi sur PS5, Xbox séries et Pc, impatient ?
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=t_71EEIXpJg&t=1693s&pp=0gcJCYQJAYcqIYzv
    yogfei
    posted the 04/22/2025 at 06:45 PM by yanssou
    comments (6)
    unpeu posted the 04/22/2025 at 06:53 PM
    Je n'arrive toujours pas à comprendre votre fascination pour ce jeu...
    kenji posted the 04/22/2025 at 06:59 PM
    Lost Odyssey
    jozen15 posted the 04/22/2025 at 07:03 PM
    unpeu L’univers, la DA, le gameplay tour par tour, et l’ambiance générale qui sort des jeux classiques.
    yogfei posted the 04/22/2025 at 07:22 PM
    jozen15 Tout pareil !
    tlj posted the 04/22/2025 at 07:35 PM
    Les tests sont prévus pour quand ? Avant la sortie j'espère...
    tlj posted the 04/22/2025 at 07:36 PM
    Shank va t il le tester ?
