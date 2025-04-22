accueil
name :
Clair Obscur : Expedition 33
platform :
PC
editor :
Kepler Interactive
developer :
Sandfall Interactive
genre :
RPG
other versions :
Xbox Series X
-
Playstation 5
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 : 33 min d'ost / Nos vies en Lumière
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 - Nos vies en Lumière composé par Lorien Testard ft. Alice Duport-Percier.
Le titre sera disponible ce jeudi sur PS5, Xbox séries et Pc, impatient ?
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=t_71EEIXpJg&t=1693s&pp=0gcJCYQJAYcqIYzv
posted the 04/22/2025 at 06:45 PM by
yanssou
comments (
6
)
unpeu
posted
the 04/22/2025 at 06:53 PM
Je n'arrive toujours pas à comprendre votre fascination pour ce jeu...
kenji
posted
the 04/22/2025 at 06:59 PM
Lost Odyssey
jozen15
posted
the 04/22/2025 at 07:03 PM
unpeu
L’univers, la DA, le gameplay tour par tour, et l’ambiance générale qui sort des jeux classiques.
yogfei
posted
the 04/22/2025 at 07:22 PM
jozen15
Tout pareil !
tlj
posted
the 04/22/2025 at 07:35 PM
Les tests sont prévus pour quand ? Avant la sortie j'espère...
tlj
posted
the 04/22/2025 at 07:36 PM
Shank va t il le tester ?
