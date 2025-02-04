profile
shanks
162
Likes
Likers
shanks
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1869
visites since opening : 5321217
shanks > blog
all
Au moins, il existe toujours
Jeux Video



Le truc qui pop comme ça en plein medley.
A ce rythme, Half Life 3 sera dans le medley du Direct de juin.
    tags :
    4
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    kevinmccallisterrr, iglooo, gaeon, killia
    posted the 04/02/2025 at 03:05 PM by shanks
    comments (7)
    guilde posted the 04/02/2025 at 03:10 PM
    Les deux jeux que j'attends le plus sont maudits
    Metroid 4 et celui ci
    balf posted the 04/02/2025 at 03:10 PM
    qu'est ce qui ne va pas chez eux ? tous contaminés par une communication désastreuse sur cette gen, et le prix de la console qui n'est pas annoncé lors du live, au moins Sony ils avaient osé avec la PS5 pro, purée cette gen
    cladstrife59 posted the 04/02/2025 at 03:11 PM
    Je me suis dit la même chose
    pimoody posted the 04/02/2025 at 03:12 PM
    Le nouveau Fzero sortira avant en shadowdrop.
    kidicarus posted the 04/02/2025 at 03:17 PM
    pimoody je ne sais pas si tu as vu mais le studio Shin'en sort son fzero pour le lancement
    iglooo posted the 04/02/2025 at 03:18 PM
    Pas de Picross au lancement, Nintendo part sévère en couille, je te le dis.
    gankutsuou posted the 04/02/2025 at 03:49 PM
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo