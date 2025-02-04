accueil
162
Au moins, il existe toujours
Jeux Video
Le truc qui pop comme ça en plein medley.
A ce rythme, Half Life 3 sera dans le medley du Direct de juin.
4
Likes
Who likes this ?
kevinmccallisterrr
,
iglooo
,
gaeon
,
killia
posted the 04/02/2025 at 03:05 PM by shanks
shanks
comments (7)
7
)
guilde
posted
the 04/02/2025 at 03:10 PM
Les deux jeux que j'attends le plus sont maudits
Metroid 4 et celui ci
balf
posted
the 04/02/2025 at 03:10 PM
qu'est ce qui ne va pas chez eux ?
tous contaminés par une communication désastreuse sur cette gen, et le prix de la console qui n'est pas annoncé lors du live, au moins Sony ils avaient osé avec la PS5 pro, purée cette gen
cladstrife59
posted
the 04/02/2025 at 03:11 PM
Je me suis dit la même chose
pimoody
posted
the 04/02/2025 at 03:12 PM
Le nouveau Fzero sortira avant en shadowdrop.
kidicarus
posted
the 04/02/2025 at 03:17 PM
pimoody
je ne sais pas si tu as vu mais le studio Shin'en sort son fzero pour le lancement
iglooo
posted
the 04/02/2025 at 03:18 PM
Pas de Picross au lancement, Nintendo part sévère en couille, je te le dis.
gankutsuou
posted
the 04/02/2025 at 03:49 PM
Metroid 4 et celui ci