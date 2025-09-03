profile
The Last of Us Saison 2: Trailer
Sortie le 14 Avril.


Anglais


Français
    shinz0 posted the 03/09/2025 at 01:37 PM
    Ça envoie du lourd plus que la saison 1
    À 01:03 c'est le personnage de Lev ?
    darkwii posted the 03/09/2025 at 02:02 PM
    Sa donne envie en tout cas Ils ont bien retranscrit l univers et l ambiance du jeu
    azaz posted the 03/09/2025 at 02:09 PM
    les frissons.....la premiere saison ne m'a fait ni chau ni froid mais là je sens que ça va être la bonne. Le 2 est l'un des jeux les plus aboutie ever à tous les niveaux.
    kujotaro posted the 03/09/2025 at 02:44 PM
    Un jeu chef d'oeuvre adapté en série magnifiquement retranscrite. Que demander de plus.
    shambala93 posted the 03/09/2025 at 02:46 PM
    Le retour de Roumanoff
    maxx posted the 03/09/2025 at 02:51 PM
    Excellent! Je pas certain que ça puisse être aussi fort que dans le jeu mais en tous cas ça donne envie.
    On voit l'actrice de Intergalactic d'ailleurs, c'est le multivers
