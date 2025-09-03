accueil
guiguif
guiguif
articles : 6428
visites since opening : 11137181
guiguif
all
Jeu Fini
Dossiers
The Last of Us Saison 2: Trailer
Sortie le 14 Avril.
Anglais
Français
1
Like
Who likes this ?
shinz0
posted the 03/09/2025 at 01:28 PM by
guiguif
comments ( 6 )
6
)
shinz0
posted
the 03/09/2025 at 01:37 PM
Ça envoie du lourd plus que la saison 1
À 01:03 c'est le personnage de Lev ?
darkwii
posted
the 03/09/2025 at 02:02 PM
Sa donne envie en tout cas Ils ont bien retranscrit l univers et l ambiance du jeu
azaz
posted
the 03/09/2025 at 02:09 PM
les frissons.....la premiere saison ne m'a fait ni chau ni froid mais là je sens que ça va être la bonne. Le 2 est l'un des jeux les plus aboutie ever à tous les niveaux.
kujotaro
posted
the 03/09/2025 at 02:44 PM
Un jeu chef d'oeuvre adapté en série magnifiquement retranscrite. Que demander de plus.
shambala93
posted
the 03/09/2025 at 02:46 PM
Le retour de Roumanoff
maxx
posted
the 03/09/2025 at 02:51 PM
Excellent! Je pas certain que ça puisse être aussi fort que dans le jeu mais en tous cas ça donne envie.
On voit l'actrice de Intergalactic d'ailleurs, c'est le multivers
