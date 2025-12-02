profile
Lost Soul Aside
2
Likers
name : Lost Soul Aside
platform : Playstation 5
editor : N.C
developer : Ultizero Games
genre : action-RPG
other versions : PlayStation 4
State of Play: Lost Soul Aside sera présent
Le compte X de Lost Soul Aside a lâché un simple tweet: " The Answer is "Yes"."

Après des années d'attentes, cette année sera la bonne.
On croise les doigts pour une date de sortie.

    posted the 02/12/2025 at 07:28 PM by guiguif
    comments (7)
    zekk posted the 02/12/2025 at 07:30 PM
    birmou posted the 02/12/2025 at 07:33 PM
    Il sortira un jour le clone de FFV13 ou il va eternellement rester a l'état de trailers branlettes ? Depuis 2016 on se le farcis.
    guiguif posted the 02/12/2025 at 07:37 PM
    birmou
    altendorf posted the 02/12/2025 at 07:51 PM
    birmou Il sort cette année.
    tlj posted the 02/12/2025 at 08:21 PM
    C'est tellement vu, vu et revu ce genre de jeu et d'univers. Beaucoup trop cliché pour moi. J'espère que l'on passera vite à autre chose pendant le state of play
    kalas28 posted the 02/12/2025 at 08:25 PM
    l'arlésienne à la silksong aurait enfin une date?
    idd posted the 02/12/2025 at 09:17 PM
    je rêve qu'un jour sony nous balance un shadow drop là comme ça ^^
