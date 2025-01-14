accueil
Never Stop Believe
name :
Street Fighter 6
platform :
Playstation 5
editor :
Capcom
developer :
Capcom
genre :
combat
other versions :
PC
Xbox Series X
-
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
sora78
Street Fighter 6: Trailer de gameplay de Mai Shiranui !
Jeux Multiplateformes
Mai rejoindra le roster de Street FIghter VI le 5 février 2025.
Capcom
-
https://www.streetfighter.com/6/fr/character/mai
tags :
4
Likes
Who likes this ?
marchand2sable
,
yanssou
,
xrkmx
,
midomashakil
posted the 01/13/2025 at 11:56 PM by
sora78
comments (
6
)
xrkmx
posted
the 01/14/2025 at 12:07 AM
J'allais le posté
masharu
posted
the 01/14/2025 at 12:09 AM
ravyxxs
posted
the 01/14/2025 at 12:17 AM
Les mecs en manquent vont dire qu'elle n'est pas assez sexy
Super trailer..
kikoo31
posted
the 01/14/2025 at 12:26 AM
On l'attends toujours dans SSmash Bros .....
altendorf
posted
the 01/14/2025 at 12:56 AM
ravyxxs
Trop petite la poitrine....
marchand2sable
posted
the 01/14/2025 at 01:24 AM
Elle est très bien faite finalement et je suis très curieux du reveal des perso de l'année 3.
