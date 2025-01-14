profile
Street Fighter 6
6
Likers
name : Street Fighter 6
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Capcom
developer : Capcom
genre : combat
other versions : PC Xbox Series X -
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
sora78
83
Likes
Likers
sora78
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1106
visites since opening : 2396429
sora78 > blog
all
Street Fighter 6: Trailer de gameplay de Mai Shiranui !
Jeux Multiplateformes



Mai rejoindra le roster de Street FIghter VI le 5 février 2025.






Capcom - https://www.streetfighter.com/6/fr/character/mai
    tags :
    4
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    marchand2sable, yanssou, xrkmx, midomashakil
    posted the 01/13/2025 at 11:56 PM by sora78
    comments (6)
    xrkmx posted the 01/14/2025 at 12:07 AM
    J'allais le posté
    masharu posted the 01/14/2025 at 12:09 AM
    ravyxxs posted the 01/14/2025 at 12:17 AM
    Les mecs en manquent vont dire qu'elle n'est pas assez sexy

    Super trailer..
    kikoo31 posted the 01/14/2025 at 12:26 AM
    On l'attends toujours dans SSmash Bros .....
    altendorf posted the 01/14/2025 at 12:56 AM
    ravyxxs Trop petite la poitrine....
    marchand2sable posted the 01/14/2025 at 01:24 AM
    Elle est très bien faite finalement et je suis très curieux du reveal des perso de l'année 3.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo