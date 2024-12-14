profile
Astro Bot rentre dans l'histoire
Félicitation à Asobi



    natedrake
    posted the 12/14/2024 at 10:29 AM by beppop
    comments (8)
    natedrake posted the 12/14/2024 at 10:31 AM
    3 GOTY pour Sony en 6 ans.
    leonr4 posted the 12/14/2024 at 10:34 AM
    [Spike Video Game Awards]
    2003 Madden NFL 2004
    2004 Grand Theft Auto San Andreas
    2005 Resident Evil 4
    2006 The Elder Scrolls IV Oblivion
    2007 BioShock
    2008 Grand Theft Auto IV
    2009 Uncharted 2 Among Thieves
    2010 Red Dead Redemption
    2011 The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim
    2012 The Walking Dead

    [VGX]
    2013 Grand Theft Auto V

    [The Game Awards]
    2014 Dragon Age Inquisition
    2015 The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt
    2016 Overwatch
    2017 The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild
    2018 God of War
    2019 Sekiro Shadows Die Twice
    2020 The Last of Us Part II
    2021 It's Take Tow
    2022 Elden Ring
    2023 Baldur's Gate III
    2024 Astro Bot
    solarr posted the 12/14/2024 at 10:35 AM
    Si pas console avec graphisme de dessin animé, toi pas e-wardé.
    beppop posted the 12/14/2024 at 10:39 AM
    leonr4
    neptonic posted the 12/14/2024 at 10:40 AM
    natedrake ça c'est du seal of quality

    Manquerait plus qu'une certaine "chauve" remporte le goty 2026
    serve posted the 12/14/2024 at 10:46 AM
    natedrake

    Oui et tu rajoutes que Tlou part 2 est le jeu avec le plus de récompense au monde.
    ducknsexe posted the 12/14/2024 at 11:12 AM
    2017 se joué entre Zelda botw et Super Mario Odyssée pour le goty. Mais vu la révolution de Zelda c était une évidence que ça allait être lui.
    leonr4 posted the 12/14/2024 at 11:20 AM
    beppop

    Pour compléter il y a ça aussi ces jeux mais c'était avant les VGA.

    [Old Era - Major Gaming Publications]
    1980 Pac-Man
    1981 Donkey Kong
    1982 Q*bert
    1983 Mario Bros
    1984 Marble Madness
    1985 Super Mario Bros
    1986 The Legend of Zelda
    1987 Mike Tyson's Punch-Out!!
    1988 Super Mario Bros 3
    1989 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
    1990 Super Mario World
    1991 Street Fighter II
    1992 Wolfenstein 3D
    1993 Doom
    1994 Donkey Kong Country
    1995 Chrono Trigger
    1996 Super Mario 64
    1997 GoldenEye 007
    1998 The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time
    1999 SoulCalibur
    2000 Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2
    2001 Halo Combat Evolved
    2002 Metroid Prime
