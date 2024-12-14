accueil
profile
name :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
official website :
http://eu.playstation.com/europe/europe_select.jhtml
beppop
articles :
visites since opening :
Astro Bot rentre dans l'histoire
Félicitation à Asobi
natedrake
posted the 12/14/2024 at 10:29 AM by
beppop
beppop
comments (
8
)
natedrake
posted
the 12/14/2024 at 10:31 AM
3 GOTY pour Sony en 6 ans.
leonr4
posted
the 12/14/2024 at 10:34 AM
[Spike Video Game Awards]
2003 Madden NFL 2004
2004 Grand Theft Auto San Andreas
2005 Resident Evil 4
2006 The Elder Scrolls IV Oblivion
2007 BioShock
2008 Grand Theft Auto IV
2009 Uncharted 2 Among Thieves
2010 Red Dead Redemption
2011 The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim
2012 The Walking Dead
[VGX]
2013 Grand Theft Auto V
[The Game Awards]
2014 Dragon Age Inquisition
2015 The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt
2016 Overwatch
2017 The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild
2018 God of War
2019 Sekiro Shadows Die Twice
2020 The Last of Us Part II
2021 It's Take Tow
2022 Elden Ring
2023 Baldur's Gate III
2024 Astro Bot
solarr
posted
the 12/14/2024 at 10:35 AM
Si pas console avec graphisme de dessin animé, toi pas e-wardé.
beppop
posted
the 12/14/2024 at 10:39 AM
leonr4
neptonic
posted
the 12/14/2024 at 10:40 AM
natedrake
ça c'est du seal of quality
Manquerait plus qu'une certaine "chauve" remporte le goty 2026
serve
posted
the 12/14/2024 at 10:46 AM
natedrake
Oui et tu rajoutes que Tlou part 2 est le jeu avec le plus de récompense au monde.
ducknsexe
posted
the 12/14/2024 at 11:12 AM
2017 se joué entre Zelda botw et Super Mario Odyssée pour le goty. Mais vu la révolution de Zelda c était une évidence que ça allait être lui.
leonr4
posted
the 12/14/2024 at 11:20 AM
beppop
Pour compléter il y a ça aussi ces jeux mais c'était avant les VGA.
[Old Era - Major Gaming Publications]
1980 Pac-Man
1981 Donkey Kong
1982 Q*bert
1983 Mario Bros
1984 Marble Madness
1985 Super Mario Bros
1986 The Legend of Zelda
1987 Mike Tyson's Punch-Out!!
1988 Super Mario Bros 3
1989 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
1990 Super Mario World
1991 Street Fighter II
1992 Wolfenstein 3D
1993 Doom
1994 Donkey Kong Country
1995 Chrono Trigger
1996 Super Mario 64
1997 GoldenEye 007
1998 The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time
1999 SoulCalibur
2000 Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2
2001 Halo Combat Evolved
2002 Metroid Prime
