Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 sortira sur PS5, Xbox Series et PC au printemps 2025.
Demain, nous partirons pour notre mission finale : détruire la Peintre, afin qu'elle ne puisse plus jamais peindre la mort. Nous sommes L'Expedition 33.
Gustave est un ingénieur plein de ressources. Ayant grandi à Lumière dans l'ombre de la Peintre, il a consacré sa vie à la protection de la ville. Alors que sa dernière année approche, Gustave est prêt à tout risquer : se battre pour vaincre la Peintre et redonner un avenir aux enfants de Lumière. Maelle est une solitaire réservée, souhaitant voler de ses propres ailes. Orpheline depuis son enfance, elle s'est toujours sentie étrangère à Lumière. Son seul lien social est avec Gustave, son frère adoptif. Aujourd'hui, à 16 ans, elle est la plus jeune de l'expédition. Maelle voit cela comme une chance de s'échapper de Lumière et d'explorer le monde au-delà. Lune est une érudite et une mage brillante. Fille de chercheurs renommés, elle a tout sacrifié pour poursuivre leurs travaux. Son seul objectif est de percer le mystère de la Peintre. Elle fera tout pour empècher l'échec de l'expédition. Sciel est une guerrière calme et enjouée. Ancienne fermière et aujourd'hui professeur, Sciel embrasse chaque jour avec joie, masquant la douleur d'un passé tragique. Elle accepte la cruauté de leur monde, mais son sourire cache des cicatrices inexprimées. Bien que l'échec ne la perturbe pas, elle reste farouchement engagée dans le succès de l'expédition. Renoir est guidé par une détermination impitoyable. Son seul focus est de sauver sa famille, mais sous cette apparence féroce se cache une perte profonde et angoissante. Renoir sait que la victoire exige des sacrifices et il est prêt à payer n’importe quel prix. Verso est un étranger dangereux et mystérieux. Ses motivations sont floues, mais il trackera sans relâche les déplacements et actions de l'Expedition 33.
D'autres personnages seront dévoilés bientôt avec les voix déjà confirmées de plusieurs talents comme Tracy Wiles (Baldur's Gate 3, Metaphor: ReFantazio, Total War Warhammer) Devora Wilde (Baldur's Gate 3, Cyberpunk 2077, Total War Warhammer 3) ou encore Rich Keeble.
Interview sur le Playstation Blog
Hi everyone, I’m Jenn, Lead Writer and Voice Producer on Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.
Since revealing the game in June, we’ve been blown away by its reception (and impressed by the eagle-eared listeners who identified the voices in the trailers). It brings us great pleasure to finally reveal our English voice cast and share some more information about our characters and their world.
We’ve lived and breathed these characters for the past few years, so it was surreal and an honor to witness our incredible voice cast bring them to life.
The actors were phenomenal to work with (and just all-around great people). We had a lot of fun during the recording sessions. The cast beautifully conveyed the complexity of the characters, who have each been shaped by the harshness of their world. Every character has been affected by deep and constant loss and has dealt with this in their own way.
Developing the characters was a multi-part process, which included charting a detailed history of Lumière and each character’s family history and thinking through how prior generations responded to the Paintress. These factors all played a role in who each character is and what they are trying to overcome.
In many ways, the process of writing is the ultimate RPG. It’s an extended thought experiment where we place our characters, with their backstories, in these particular situations, and step into their shoes. What do they do? How do they feel? How have their past experiences shaped them, and how does that influence their choices today?
Cast and characters aren’t the only new elements in this trailer. Attentive fans may have recognized new locations, alongside new enemies. Golgra and The Tisseur are two fearsome adversaries who will test your reflexes in our reactive turn-based combat.
We’ve also highlighted more traversal elements within the game. The pictos-powered grapple allows members of the Expedition to summit heights and clear gaps, increasing the speed at which you can explore the world.
Developing the world, the story, and the characters has been deeply satisfying (and fun and engrossing and maddening). We are proud and excited to share the game with everyone when it releases in Spring 2025.
We hope you enjoyed today’s reveals! Stay tuned for more information about Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. We have a great deal more to show you, including elements about the world, the gameplay, other characters, and sneak peek Behind the Scenes.
Ya moyen que la french touch du jeu puisse marcher à l'international