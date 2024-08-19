https://store.steampowered.com/app/2515020/FINAL_FANTASY_XVI/
Minimum:
* OS: Windows® 10 / 11 64-bit
* Processor: AMD Ryzen™ 5 1600 / Intel® Core™ i5-8400
* Memory: 16 GB RAM
* Graphics: AMD Radeon™ RX 5700 / Intel® Arc™ A580 / NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1070
* DirectX: Version 12
* Storage: 170 GB available space
* Additional Notes: 30FPS at 720p expected. SSD required. VRAM 8GB or above.
Recommendé:
* OS: Windows® 10 / 11 64-bit
* Processor: AMD Ryzen™ 7 5700X / Intel® Core™ i7-10700
* Memory: 16 GB RAM
* Graphics: AMD Radeon™ RX 6700 XT / NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 2080
* DirectX: Version 12
* Storage: 170 GB available space
* Additional Notes: 60FPS at 1080p expected. SSD required. VRAM 8GB or above.
C'est sûrement un mauvais FF mais peut-être un jeu d'action "sympa".