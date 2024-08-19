profile
jenicris
78
Likes
Likers
jenicris
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1675
visites since opening : 3756393
jenicris > blog
all
Final Fantasy XVI le 17 septembre sur PC, démo dispo


https://store.steampowered.com/app/2515020/FINAL_FANTASY_XVI/

https://store.steampowered.com/sub/1029295/

Minimum:

* OS: Windows® 10 / 11 64-bit
* Processor: AMD Ryzen™ 5 1600 / Intel® Core™ i5-8400
* Memory: 16 GB RAM
* Graphics: AMD Radeon™ RX 5700 / Intel® Arc™ A580 / NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1070
* DirectX: Version 12
* Storage: 170 GB available space
* Additional Notes: 30FPS at 720p expected. SSD required. VRAM 8GB or above.

Recommendé:

* OS: Windows® 10 / 11 64-bit
* Processor: AMD Ryzen™ 7 5700X / Intel® Core™ i7-10700
* Memory: 16 GB RAM
* Graphics: AMD Radeon™ RX 6700 XT / NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 2080
* DirectX: Version 12
* Storage: 170 GB available space
* Additional Notes: 60FPS at 1080p expected. SSD required. VRAM 8GB or above.
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    saram
    posted the 08/19/2024 at 04:15 PM by jenicris
    comments (15)
    guiguif posted the 08/19/2024 at 04:23 PM
    Une bien belle date (2 jours avant GOW Ragnarok).
    saram posted the 08/19/2024 at 04:30 PM
    J'envie les joueurs PC d'y jouer dans d'excellentes conditions
    xrkmx posted the 08/19/2024 at 04:40 PM
    Je vais attendre l'édition complète à 25 balles pour me faire un avis sur le jeu vue que je suis pas chaud du tout, mais je vais me forcé.
    brook1 posted the 08/19/2024 at 04:43 PM
    Storage: 170 GB available space
    marchale posted the 08/19/2024 at 04:47 PM
    Parfait donc bien moins de 2 ans après la sortie initiale , je pense le prendre Day one .
    roivas posted the 08/19/2024 at 04:50 PM
    ha ouais comme ca sans prévenir, ok XD
    guiguif posted the 08/19/2024 at 04:54 PM
    marchale c’était 6 mois a la base donc ils sont un peu en retard
    forte posted the 08/19/2024 at 04:58 PM
    saram ...mais à quel prix ? Tu le fais pas tourner comme sur PS5 avec un PC à 500 balles.
    jenicris posted the 08/19/2024 at 04:59 PM
    forte tu as totalement raison, d'ailleurs la mienne m'a coûté 250 balles avec la reprise de ma PS4
    e3ologue posted the 08/19/2024 at 05:00 PM
    Délivrance
    deathegg posted the 08/19/2024 at 05:45 PM
    Et là, soudainement, tout le monde va retourner sa veste et sortir que c'est "pas si mal" "voir un chef d'oeuvre incompris"......
    yanssou posted the 08/19/2024 at 05:47 PM
    Bon je vais pouvoir tester ça
    forte posted the 08/19/2024 at 06:11 PM
    deathegg Mais tellement
    xrkmx posted the 08/19/2024 at 06:13 PM
    deathegg Oulà non ça risque pas, pour ma part en tout cas.
    C'est sûrement un mauvais FF mais peut-être un jeu d'action "sympa".
    ostream posted the 08/19/2024 at 07:26 PM
    xrkmx Exact jeu d'action sympa... au début... après tu forces pour savoir la fin de l'histoire
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo