accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
ajouter un titre
profile
78
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
hyoga57
,
testament
,
link49
,
binou87
,
sora78
,
julisa
,
minx
,
sakonoko
,
eldren
,
tvirus
,
gat
,
milo42
,
ravyxxs
,
traveller
,
strifedcloud
,
shiranui
,
neckbreaker71
,
supasaiyajin
,
mugimando
,
terranova
,
opthomas
,
excervecyanide
,
niveforever
,
shambala93
,
gamergunz
,
roy001
,
icebergbrulant
,
captaintoad974
,
sonilka
,
shindo
,
xxxxxx0
,
raph64
,
libanais
,
leonr4
,
marchand2sable
,
gief
,
leblogdeshacka
,
awamy02
,
kabuki
,
iglooo
,
slyder
,
torotoro59
,
djiman
,
kali
,
killia
,
receiversms
,
misterpixel
,
chester
,
kamina
,
walterwhite
,
link80
,
davonizuka
,
biboys
,
oxo
,
tom870
,
gantzeur
,
colibrie
,
enzo87
,
korou
,
kurosama
,
kr16
,
mickurt
,
sorakairi86
,
aym
,
giusnake
,
lyuchiwa10
,
odv78
,
bladagun
,
fredilink
,
mrpopulus
,
yanssou
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
kevisiano
,
tanakieyoshiro
,
tolgafury
,
gunotak
,
kisukesan
,
marchale
jenicris
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
1646
visites since opening :
3654669
jenicris
> blog
all
nouvelle catégorie
nouvelle catégorie
nouvelle catégorie
Hellblade 2 : PC vs XSX vs XSS
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 05/21/2024 at 08:44 AM by
jenicris
comments (
7
)
nyseko
posted
the 05/21/2024 at 08:48 AM
Il n'y a pas aussi le comparatif avec la version PS5 ?
skuldleif
posted
the 05/21/2024 at 08:48 AM
le jeu reste super beau sur series S
marchale
posted
the 05/21/2024 at 08:52 AM
nyseko
en fin d'année
jenicris
posted
the 05/21/2024 at 09:00 AM
marchale
c'est pas impossible en plus
serve
posted
the 05/21/2024 at 09:04 AM
nyseko
Quand il arriva sur PS5
gat
posted
the 05/21/2024 at 09:07 AM
nyseko
Et Switch 2
ouroboros4
posted
the 05/21/2024 at 09:08 AM
nyseko
dans quelques mois sûrement après Starfield
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
Quand il arriva sur PS5