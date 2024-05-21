profile
all
Hellblade 2 : PC vs XSX vs XSS
    posted the 05/21/2024 at 08:44 AM by jenicris
    comments (7)
    nyseko posted the 05/21/2024 at 08:48 AM
    Il n'y a pas aussi le comparatif avec la version PS5 ?
    skuldleif posted the 05/21/2024 at 08:48 AM
    le jeu reste super beau sur series S
    marchale posted the 05/21/2024 at 08:52 AM
    nyseko en fin d'année
    jenicris posted the 05/21/2024 at 09:00 AM
    marchale c'est pas impossible en plus
    serve posted the 05/21/2024 at 09:04 AM
    nyseko

    Quand il arriva sur PS5
    gat posted the 05/21/2024 at 09:07 AM
    nyseko Et Switch 2
    ouroboros4 posted the 05/21/2024 at 09:08 AM
    nyseko dans quelques mois sûrement après Starfield
