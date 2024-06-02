accueil
Helldivers II
platform :
Playstation 5
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Arrowhead Game Studios
genre :
action
other versions :
PC
-
lightning
> blog
> blog
all
Divers
News
[SIE] Helldivers 2: le plein de gameplay
News
Encore plus barré que le 1, fun garantie
D'ailleurs les explosions sont franchement réussies !
Nouvelles images également !
posted the 02/06/2024 at 07:40 PM by lightning
lightning
comments (6)
6
)
negan
posted
the 02/06/2024 at 07:41 PM
Starship Troopers le bordel
beppop
posted
the 02/06/2024 at 07:44 PM
Previews très positifs j'ai lu aussi
zekk
posted
the 02/06/2024 at 07:48 PM
J'ai hâte !
lightning
posted
the 02/06/2024 at 07:49 PM
negan
Inspirations assumées
negan
posted
the 02/06/2024 at 07:52 PM
lightning
Ca serait dure a contredire en meme temp xD
bliss02
posted
the 02/06/2024 at 07:59 PM
Ça donne envie !
