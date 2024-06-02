profile
Helldivers II
0
Likers
name : Helldivers II
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Arrowhead Game Studios
genre : action
other versions : PC -
all
[SIE] Helldivers 2: le plein de gameplay
News


Encore plus barré que le 1, fun garantie

D'ailleurs les explosions sont franchement réussies !





Nouvelles images également !




    posted the 02/06/2024 at 07:40 PM by lightning
    comments (6)
    negan posted the 02/06/2024 at 07:41 PM
    Starship Troopers le bordel
    beppop posted the 02/06/2024 at 07:44 PM
    Previews très positifs j'ai lu aussi
    zekk posted the 02/06/2024 at 07:48 PM
    J'ai hâte !
    lightning posted the 02/06/2024 at 07:49 PM
    negan Inspirations assumées
    negan posted the 02/06/2024 at 07:52 PM
    lightning Ca serait dure a contredire en meme temp xD
    bliss02 posted the 02/06/2024 at 07:59 PM
    Ça donne envie !
