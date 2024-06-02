Heureux l'homme qui ne suit pas les conseils des méchants.
amassous > blog
La Switch depasse le LTD de la DS au Japon
La barre symbolique des 33 MILLIONS est atteinte au Japon.
La Nintendo Switch devient la console la plus vendus de tout les temps au pays de Son Gokū.

Ci-dessous le top 20

    posted the 02/06/2024 at 04:01 PM by amassous
