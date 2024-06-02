accueil
Heureux l'homme qui ne suit pas les conseils des méchants.
amassous
La Switch depasse le LTD de la DS au Japon
La barre symbolique des 33 MILLIONS est atteinte au Japon.
La Nintendo Switch devient la console la plus vendus de tout les temps au pays de Son Gokū.
Ci-dessous le top 20
tags :
posted the 02/06/2024 at 04:01 PM by amassous
amassous
