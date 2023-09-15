accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
5
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
sora78
,
shanks
,
yanssou
,
torotoro59
,
escobar
name :
Marvel's Spider-Man 2
platform :
Playstation 5
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Insomniac Games
genre :
action-aventure
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
182
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
rahxephon1
,
tvirus
,
escobar
,
yui
,
liquidus
,
turkishboy03
,
greil93
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
,
tourte
,
bibi300
,
bladagun
,
shampix
,
hayatevibritania
,
voxen
,
sboubi
,
eldren
,
artemis
,
sangokan
,
lt93
,
metasonic
,
yuri
,
svenzo
,
sephiroth07
,
stiltzkin
,
yoshitsune
,
fullbuster
,
estellise
,
carmichael
,
mickurt
,
kensama
,
dragonkevin
,
strifedcloud
,
jeanouillz
,
megaman
,
papysnake
,
licran
,
fantacitron
,
xerxes
,
glados
,
vargas18
,
neokiller
,
lordkupo
,
idd
,
lightjack
,
binou87
,
square
,
ootaniisensei
,
ryosaeba93
,
i8
,
minx
,
hatefield
,
shanks
,
layem
,
yagate
,
loudiyi
,
guirlik
,
sokarius
,
jwolf
,
leykel
,
kenren
,
valien
,
achille
,
yukilin
,
darksephiroth
,
eyrtz
,
lucrate
,
traveller
,
diablass59
,
temporell
,
krjc
,
boyd
,
momotaros
,
rosewood
,
denim
,
gunotak
,
akd
,
soulshunt
,
supatony
,
minbox
,
trafalgar
,
dx93
,
calishnikov
,
badaboumisback
,
linkiorra
,
gantzeur
,
darkparadize
,
playstation2008
,
snakeorliquid
,
lanni
,
goldmen33
,
e3payne
,
drakeramore
,
tuni30
,
asus
,
dragoon
,
chester
,
evilboss
,
kyogamer
,
chronokami
,
ykarin
,
zanpa
,
cuthbert
,
arngrim
,
patate
,
kisukesan
,
t800
,
furtifdor
,
stardustx
,
ichigoo
,
darkyx
,
x1x2
,
murasamune
,
shinz0
,
sphinx
,
leonr4
,
omegarugal
,
docteurdeggman
,
darkulqui
,
milo42
,
mugimando
,
marcellojolimitaine
,
fortep
,
opthomas
,
rbz
,
xell
,
ninja17
,
zekk
,
shiranui
,
iglooo
,
nekonoctis
,
suzukube
,
link80
,
testament
,
kabuki
,
amassous
,
gat
,
bliss02
,
sebalt
,
seriously
,
gattsuborne
,
jozen15
,
supasaiyajin
,
sonilka
,
niveforever
,
neckbreaker71
,
kuroni
,
roxloud
,
misterpixel
,
rayzorx09
,
zakovu
,
raph64
,
topmmorpg
,
guyllan
,
biboy
,
biboys
,
ushiro
,
sujetdelta
,
fandenutella
,
awamy02
,
torotoro59
,
arjunakhan
,
gunhedtv
,
aliance
,
icebergbrulant
,
plolely
,
receiversms
,
trichejeux
,
giusnake
,
kr16
,
phase1
,
gunstarred
,
kujotaro
,
odifododifsodiss
,
xp2100
,
kurosama
,
yanssou
,
colibrie
,
esets
,
onsentapedequijesuis
,
xylander
,
gauffreman
,
jasnah
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
5949
visites since opening :
9509476
guiguif
> blog
all
Jeu Fini
Dossiers
Spider-Man 2 Previews Video FR
Exserv
JC
JeuxActu
JV Magazine
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
delete9
posted the 09/15/2023 at 03:05 PM by
guiguif
comments (
8
)
negan
posted
the 09/15/2023 at 03:07 PM
Putain le Quatuor des Enfers.
Vivement sinon
koji
posted
the 09/15/2023 at 03:15 PM
nempeche il a pas tord le quatuor la
marcelpatulacci
posted
the 09/15/2023 at 03:20 PM
Moi zé 20m, moi zé 1h, moi zé 3h...Youteubés ou les prostitués du web.
Mais wii vivement.
beppop
posted
the 09/15/2023 at 03:23 PM
Day one
yanssou
posted
the 09/15/2023 at 03:27 PM
Les quêtes secondaires et l'interface sont principalement les points noirs, j'aurais aimé avoir une amélioration de l'ow, ça restera dans la lignée du premier avec une bonne expérience blockbuster Marvel et sa narration by Insomniac.
En tous cas heureusement que ce studio est là.
neptonic
posted
the 09/15/2023 at 03:37 PM
Lourd
La ville est super dense
cailloudanslagodasse
posted
the 09/15/2023 at 04:09 PM
MS peut racheter tout ce qu'ils veulent comme studio, mais là Sony avec Insomniac, c'est juste
bigb0ss
posted
the 09/15/2023 at 04:42 PM
J'ai du mal à voir le up graphique perso mais ca reste efficace.
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
Vivement sinon
Mais wii vivement.
En tous cas heureusement que ce studio est là.
La ville est super dense