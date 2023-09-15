profile
Marvel's Spider-Man 2
name : Marvel's Spider-Man 2
platform : Playstation 5
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Insomniac Games
genre : action-aventure
guiguif
guiguif
Spider-Man 2 Previews Video FR
Exserv


JC


JeuxActu


JV Magazine
    posted the 09/15/2023 at 03:05 PM by guiguif
    comments (8)
    negan posted the 09/15/2023 at 03:07 PM
    Putain le Quatuor des Enfers.

    Vivement sinon
    koji posted the 09/15/2023 at 03:15 PM
    nempeche il a pas tord le quatuor la
    marcelpatulacci posted the 09/15/2023 at 03:20 PM
    Moi zé 20m, moi zé 1h, moi zé 3h...Youteubés ou les prostitués du web.

    Mais wii vivement.
    beppop posted the 09/15/2023 at 03:23 PM
    Day one
    yanssou posted the 09/15/2023 at 03:27 PM
    Les quêtes secondaires et l'interface sont principalement les points noirs, j'aurais aimé avoir une amélioration de l'ow, ça restera dans la lignée du premier avec une bonne expérience blockbuster Marvel et sa narration by Insomniac.

    En tous cas heureusement que ce studio est là.
    neptonic posted the 09/15/2023 at 03:37 PM
    Lourd

    La ville est super dense
    cailloudanslagodasse posted the 09/15/2023 at 04:09 PM
    MS peut racheter tout ce qu'ils veulent comme studio, mais là Sony avec Insomniac, c'est juste
    bigb0ss posted the 09/15/2023 at 04:42 PM
    J'ai du mal à voir le up graphique perso mais ca reste efficace.
